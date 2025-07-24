Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 103 attack drones and 4 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on another Russian strike after talks in Istanbul, UNN writes.

Yesterday, at a meeting in Istanbul, the Russian side was again offered to immediately and completely cease fire. In response, Russian drones hit residential buildings and "Pryvoz" in Odesa, high-rise buildings in Cherkasy, energy infrastructure in Kharkiv region, a university gym in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Donetsk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions. In total, there were 103 attack drones, most of which were "Shaheds", and four missiles. And every night Russia chooses cities and communities that become targets for strikes - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Unfortunately, three people died in Kharkiv region. My condolences to all relatives and friends. More than ten people were injured, including a nine-year-old child in Cherkasy," the President said.

Zelenskyy emphasized: "Russia does not stop terror, blocks diplomacy, and that is why it deserves full-scale sanctions responses and our strikes on its logistics, on its military bases, on its military production." "We will do everything to make diplomacy work. But it is Russia that must stop this war, which it started itself," the President stressed.

