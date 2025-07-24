Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
07:16 AM • 1266 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 21818 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 56577 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 37520 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 36814 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 66321 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111373 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62092 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86611 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197208 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's deathJuly 23, 10:27 PM • 17258 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positionsJuly 23, 10:48 PM • 27233 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 28649 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 25126 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 35177 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 7298 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111373 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197208 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 253485 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 283888 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Turkey
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 153692 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 273964 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 359916 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 365800 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 355666 views
Actual
Shahed-136
IRIS-T
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's night attack with 103 attack drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul. The strikes hit Odesa, Cherkasy, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk region, Sumy region, and Mykolaiv region, killing three people in Kharkiv region.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 103 attack drones and 4 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on another Russian strike after talks in Istanbul, UNN writes.

Yesterday, at a meeting in Istanbul, the Russian side was again offered to immediately and completely cease fire. In response, Russian drones hit residential buildings and "Pryvoz" in Odesa, high-rise buildings in Cherkasy, energy infrastructure in Kharkiv region, a university gym in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Donetsk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions. In total, there were 103 attack drones, most of which were "Shaheds", and four missiles. And every night Russia chooses cities and communities that become targets for strikes

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Unfortunately, three people died in Kharkiv region. My condolences to all relatives and friends. More than ten people were injured, including a nine-year-old child in Cherkasy," the President said.

Zelenskyy emphasized: "Russia does not stop terror, blocks diplomacy, and that is why it deserves full-scale sanctions responses and our strikes on its logistics, on its military bases, on its military production." "We will do everything to make diplomacy work. But it is Russia that must stop this war, which it started itself," the President stressed.

During the Russian attack on Odesa, seaports were hit - Kuleba24.07.25, 10:21 • 996 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cherkasy
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9