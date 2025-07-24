During the Russian attack on Odesa, seaports were hit - Kuleba

In the Odesa region, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure, namely seaports, and also affected transport hubs and residential areas, reported Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia struck civilian infrastructure in Odesa region - seaports, transport hubs, and residential areas. Logistics facilities, railway rolling stock, buildings in the city, and structures in the historical center were hit. - Kuleba reported.

Kuleba also reported that there are injured people who are receiving all necessary assistance, and a rescue operation is underway.

Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse

"Among port workers and railway workers, fortunately, there were no casualties - personnel were evacuated in time thanks to the monitoring and alert system," Kuleba emphasized.

The strike targeted facilities that ensure the operation of the transport network. Grain warehouses, loading equipment, and administrative premises were damaged. Part of the equipment was destroyed. Also, Ukrzaliznytsia's infrastructure was destroyed - rolling stock was destroyed, tracks and control systems were damaged. - Kuleba reported.

Also, according to him, there are destructions in the residential sector, more than 60 private and multi-apartment buildings. In addition, a kindergarten and social facilities in the central part of Odesa were affected.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in a two-story building and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market in Odesa. The fire broke out as a result of a massive Russian drone attack on the city.