Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of Thursday, July 24, a residential 9-story building was destroyed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that people living in apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were left homeless.

Homes on the 5th and 6th floors of one of the entrances were on fire. There is a threat of structural collapse! - the message says.

It is indicated that rescuers evacuated 33 residents and saved 5 - they were blocked in their apartments.

A State Emergency Service Invincibility Point has been set up near the building. State Emergency Service and National Police psychologists are working with people. Work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing. - rescuers said.

They also reported that they are working at other addresses where fires broke out in a private house and a gas station.

"Previously, 3 people were injured," the State Emergency Service summarized.

Recall

Odesa on the night of Thursday, July 24, suffered a massive attack by enemy drones.

Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported about the fire on two floors in a residential high-rise building, the roof of a two-story building, trade pavilions, and a gas station.

As a result of the enemy attack on the city, the Pryvoz market is on fire.

