Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation and arranged a naval "cotton" in the port of Novorossiysk. For the first time in history, "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drones blew up a Russian submarine of the 636.3 "Varshavyanka" class (NATO classification - Kilo), UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

According to the SSU, as a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was, in fact, put out of action.

Four Kalibr cruise missile launchers, which the enemy uses to strike at the territory of Ukraine, were located on board the submarine.

This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU and the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

The report states that the cost of a Varshavyanka-class submarine is about 400 million US dollars. Given the imposed international sanctions, the construction of a similar submarine can currently cost up to 500 million dollars. This class of submarines is also known as the "Black Hole" due to the hull's ability to absorb sounds and remain inconspicuous to sonars.

It should be recalled that the blown-up boat was forced to stay in the port of Novorossiysk due to successful special operations of "Sea Baby" surface drones, which displaced Russian ships and submarines from Sevastopol Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea.

