Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 1612 views
"We hope to reach an agreement by the end of the day": Umerov reports real progress in negotiations with the USPhoto
02:54 PM • 2892 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 4174 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11718 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 13034 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 16149 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18541 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19530 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20550 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The SBU conducted a unique special operation, blowing up a Russian 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarine in the port of Novorossiysk using "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drones. The submarine, worth up to $400 million, sustained critical damage.

Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation and arranged a naval "cotton" in the port of Novorossiysk. For the first time in history, "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drones blew up a Russian submarine of the 636.3 "Varshavyanka" class (NATO classification - Kilo), UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Details

According to the SSU, as a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was, in fact, put out of action.

Four Kalibr cruise missile launchers, which the enemy uses to strike at the territory of Ukraine, were located on board the submarine.

This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU and the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

SBS destroyed two Russian Tor-M1 SAM systems and one BUK-M3: video shown10.12.25, 12:07 • 4416 views

The report states that the cost of a Varshavyanka-class submarine is about 400 million US dollars. Given the imposed international sanctions, the construction of a similar submarine can currently cost up to 500 million dollars. This class of submarines is also known as the "Black Hole" due to the hull's ability to absorb sounds and remain inconspicuous to sonars.

It should be recalled that the blown-up boat was forced to stay in the port of Novorossiysk due to successful special operations of "Sea Baby" surface drones, which displaced Russian ships and submarines from Sevastopol Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea.

SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time15.12.25, 15:53 • 1360 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies