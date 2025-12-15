$42.190.08
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 4888 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 7524 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 11316 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 19751 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 29510 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 26566 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 36305 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 38903 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 52485 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 14994 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 13106 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 14274 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 8266 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 14959 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 61372 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 76652 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 63963 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 73405 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 97914 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 14484 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 32093 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 33932 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 38616 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 73237 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Kaja Kallas emphasized the need for real troops and capabilities for Ukraine's security guarantees if the issue of NATO is not discussed. She stressed that these cannot be paper promises, but only tangible military capabilities.

Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized the need for real troops and capabilities for Ukraine's security guarantees, not paper promises, if the NATO issue is not discussed, as she stated before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, writes UNN.

Now, if that's not in question or it's not being discussed, then we need to look at what security guarantees are tangible. They cannot be papers or promises. They must be real troops, real capabilities so that Ukraine can defend itself.

- said Kallas in response to a question about NATO - whether they can provide security guarantees that will be sustainable for everyone.

Details

"We must understand that Donbas is not Putin's ultimate goal. If he gets Donbas, then the fortress falls, and then they will certainly continue to seize all of Ukraine. And if Ukraine falls, then other regions will also be in danger. We know this from history, and we must learn from history," she emphasized.

Kallas noted that "it should be remembered that countries want to be in NATO because they don't want Russia to invade them, to attack them." "And that's why Sweden and Finland joined NATO, that's why the Baltic countries joined NATO, to have this defensive umbrella," said the EU's top diplomat.

US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements15.12.25, 09:40 • 7522 views

When asked about the Americans, "security guarantees" for Russia, and that "negotiations are currently underway to prevent NATO expansion," Kallas said: "We must soberly assess the situation. We have one aggressor and one victim, and security guarantees are needed for Ukraine, not for Russia. As I said, over the past 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some three or four times. None of these countries have ever attacked Russia, so they do not need security guarantees. Security guarantees are needed for the rest."

The pace of the Russian army's advance in Ukraine is the slowest of all wars in 100 years - WSJ12.12.25, 16:09 • 3763 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Kaya Kallas
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Ukraine