Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized the need for real troops and capabilities for Ukraine's security guarantees, not paper promises, if the NATO issue is not discussed, as she stated before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, writes UNN.

Now, if that's not in question or it's not being discussed, then we need to look at what security guarantees are tangible. They cannot be papers or promises. They must be real troops, real capabilities so that Ukraine can defend itself. - said Kallas in response to a question about NATO - whether they can provide security guarantees that will be sustainable for everyone.

Details

"We must understand that Donbas is not Putin's ultimate goal. If he gets Donbas, then the fortress falls, and then they will certainly continue to seize all of Ukraine. And if Ukraine falls, then other regions will also be in danger. We know this from history, and we must learn from history," she emphasized.

Kallas noted that "it should be remembered that countries want to be in NATO because they don't want Russia to invade them, to attack them." "And that's why Sweden and Finland joined NATO, that's why the Baltic countries joined NATO, to have this defensive umbrella," said the EU's top diplomat.

When asked about the Americans, "security guarantees" for Russia, and that "negotiations are currently underway to prevent NATO expansion," Kallas said: "We must soberly assess the situation. We have one aggressor and one victim, and security guarantees are needed for Ukraine, not for Russia. As I said, over the past 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some three or four times. None of these countries have ever attacked Russia, so they do not need security guarantees. Security guarantees are needed for the rest."

