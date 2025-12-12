The pace of the Russian army's advance in Ukraine is the slowest of all wars in 100 years - WSJ

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
01:33 PM • 1914 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 5272 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 9716 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21536 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 19200 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 19568 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 19797 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 22633 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28261 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40084 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.3m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 30141 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 17016 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 11523 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 9424 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 15453 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 9736 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 4310 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21560 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 65894 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 69117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 4304 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 11616 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 43002 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 41003 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 45874 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Heating

The pace of the Russian army's advance in Ukraine is the slowest of all wars in 100 years - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The pace of Russian troops' advance in Ukraine is the slowest in the last century. Despite statements by the Kremlin and some American politicians, Ukrainian military and experts deny the proximity of a breakthrough.

The pace of the Russian army's advance in Ukraine is the slowest of all wars in 100 years - WSJ

The pace of advancement of Russian troops across Ukraine is the lowest for all wars in the last 100 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to present the successes of his occupation army as a process that allegedly "will inevitably lead to the complete defeat of Ukraine." And although this position is shared by US President Donald Trump and his entourage, in reality it is far from the truth, the authors of the publication note, citing Ukrainian military personnel at the front, as well as independent experts.

High-ranking Western military officials and Ukrainian officers on the front lines state that the Russian army is not on the verge of a breakthrough. Although Ukraine's military position is gradually deteriorating, its forces are still inflicting heavy losses, which means that Russia's small gains come at a high price.

- the publication says.

The low pace of advancement of Russian troops was stated by political scientist and former high-ranking US Department of Defense official Seth Jones.

I just don't see any signs of a strategic shift in the war on the battlefield right now.

- he emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Russia had captured more than 500 square kilometers of territory in November, which is twice as much as in October of this year. At the same time, with the onset of winter, analysts expect a slowdown in the advance of Russians on the front.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
Ukraine