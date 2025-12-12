The pace of advancement of Russian troops across Ukraine is the lowest for all wars in the last 100 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to present the successes of his occupation army as a process that allegedly "will inevitably lead to the complete defeat of Ukraine." And although this position is shared by US President Donald Trump and his entourage, in reality it is far from the truth, the authors of the publication note, citing Ukrainian military personnel at the front, as well as independent experts.

High-ranking Western military officials and Ukrainian officers on the front lines state that the Russian army is not on the verge of a breakthrough. Although Ukraine's military position is gradually deteriorating, its forces are still inflicting heavy losses, which means that Russia's small gains come at a high price. - the publication says.

The low pace of advancement of Russian troops was stated by political scientist and former high-ranking US Department of Defense official Seth Jones.

I just don't see any signs of a strategic shift in the war on the battlefield right now. - he emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Russia had captured more than 500 square kilometers of territory in November, which is twice as much as in October of this year. At the same time, with the onset of winter, analysts expect a slowdown in the advance of Russians on the front.