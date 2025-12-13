From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store

A raccoon in Virginia, USA, who broke bottles and drank alcohol in a store, then fell asleep in the toilet, is suspected of new "crimes," including "robbing" a karate store and the Department of Motor Vehicles. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

"A raccoon that broke into a store in Virginia and happily drank all the alcohol from the shelves is now suspected of committing more serious crimes," the publication writes.

An animal control officer in Hanover suspects that this striped mammal also broke into a neighboring karate studio and then robbed the Department of Motor Vehicles in search of snacks.

"This is probably the third robbery he has committed," said Officer Samantha Martin.

The raccoon, now dubbed the "drunk panda," was first found unconscious in the toilet of a liquor store in Ashland two days after Thanksgiving in the US. After he sobered up, this unusual criminal was released back into the wild.

Martin says it's only a matter of time before the "masked bandit" attacks the shopping center again.

"This is not the first time he has entered one of the buildings. He was in the karate studio. I think he broke into the Department of Motor Vehicles and once ate some of their snacks," she said.

In Virginia, employees of a liquor store found a drunk raccoon in the toilet. The animal broke bottles and drank alcohol, after which it was taken to a shelter.