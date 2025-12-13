From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store

$42.270.00
11:00 AM • 878 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 2734 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 5010 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 7616 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 3240 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 4682 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16082 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31077 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 37698 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
December 12, 05:00 PM • 33242 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 14132 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 20062 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 21405 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 17528 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 11528 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 11623 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 28229 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
December 12, 01:07 PM • 49939 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46064 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:47 AM • 56312 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 110 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 5754 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46064 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 30978 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 62085 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

A raccoon that smashed bottles and drank alcohol in a Virginia store is suspected of new “crimes.” It may have robbed a karate store and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store

A raccoon in Virginia, USA, who broke bottles and drank alcohol in a store, then fell asleep in the toilet, is suspected of new "crimes," including "robbing" a karate store and the Department of Motor Vehicles. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"A raccoon that broke into a store in Virginia and happily drank all the alcohol from the shelves is now suspected of committing more serious crimes," the publication writes.

An animal control officer in Hanover suspects that this striped mammal also broke into a neighboring karate studio and then robbed the Department of Motor Vehicles in search of snacks.

"This is probably the third robbery he has committed," said Officer Samantha Martin.

The raccoon, now dubbed the "drunk panda," was first found unconscious in the toilet of a liquor store in Ashland two days after Thanksgiving in the US. After he sobered up, this unusual criminal was released back into the wild.

Martin says it's only a matter of time before the "masked bandit" attacks the shopping center again.

"This is not the first time he has entered one of the buildings. He was in the karate studio. I think he broke into the Department of Motor Vehicles and once ate some of their snacks," she said.

Recall

In Virginia, employees of a liquor store found a drunk raccoon in the toilet. The animal broke bottles and drank alcohol, after which it was taken to a shelter.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Animals
Virginia
United States