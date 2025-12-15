$42.190.08
"By the end of the day, we hope to reach an agreement": Umerov announced real progress in negotiations with the USPhoto
02:54 PM • 606 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 2254 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
02:19 PM • 2470 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 10060 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 12179 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 15420 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18024 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19099 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20201 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 5304 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 15205 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change10:36 AM • 4180 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 15007 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 5926 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 10060 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 6312 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 15221 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 75423 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 92223 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 21028 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 38314 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 39685 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 44141 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 78938 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
The Washington Post

General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant on the night of December 15. Explosions and a powerful fire were recorded on the plant's territory, and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, writes UNN.

In order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to produce explosives, on the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit a strategic enemy object - the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant. Explosions were recorded on the plant's territory and a powerful fire broke out.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is one of the key enterprises of the Russian oil and gas industry. In particular, the plant produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur annually. It is used for the production of explosives by enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time15.12.25, 15:53 • 1262 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine