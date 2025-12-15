General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, writes UNN.

In order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to produce explosives, on the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit a strategic enemy object - the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant. Explosions were recorded on the plant's territory and a powerful fire broke out. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is one of the key enterprises of the Russian oil and gas industry. In particular, the plant produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur annually. It is used for the production of explosives by enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

