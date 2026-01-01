$42.390.17
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 11844 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 13521 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 15671 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 15989 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 17486 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 20568 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19788 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17517 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15854 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
The New York Times

"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Veteran Ruslana Danilkina and Pavlo Simakin became the winners of "Dancing with the Stars" after their performance on December 28. The couple scored a maximum of 40 points from the jury for their rumba.

"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced

The winners of "Dancing with the Stars" were announced on New Year's Eve. Ruslana Danilkina and Pavlo Simakin became them, reports UNN.

Veteran Ruslana Danilkina and dancer Pavlo Simakin performed a rumba on the show "Dancing with the Stars" and received a maximum of 40 points from the jury. After their performance on December 28 in the New Year's Eve charity special, in which they participated along with 11 other couples, viewers voted for their favorites.

Ultimately, the Danilkina-Simakin pair won.

Ruslana Danilkina is a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an ambassador for Superhumans.

At the age of 18, at the beginning of the full-scale war, she stood up to defend Ukraine. She worked as an operator-communicator. After 10 months of service, she came under shelling, and as a result of her injury, the girl lost her leg.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
New Year
War in Ukraine
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine