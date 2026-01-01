"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced

The winners of "Dancing with the Stars" were announced on New Year's Eve. Ruslana Danilkina and Pavlo Simakin became them, reports UNN.

Veteran Ruslana Danilkina and dancer Pavlo Simakin performed a rumba on the show "Dancing with the Stars" and received a maximum of 40 points from the jury. After their performance on December 28 in the New Year's Eve charity special, in which they participated along with 11 other couples, viewers voted for their favorites.

Ultimately, the Danilkina-Simakin pair won.

Ruslana Danilkina is a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an ambassador for Superhumans.

At the age of 18, at the beginning of the full-scale war, she stood up to defend Ukraine. She worked as an operator-communicator. After 10 months of service, she came under shelling, and as a result of her injury, the girl lost her leg.