On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa

"It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places," wrote Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

According to local public pages, several explosions have already occurred.

Currently, the alert has been lifted in the city, but according to preliminary information, enemy UAVs remain in the south of the country.

Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown

Air raid sirens also sounded in other regions, particularly in Kyiv Oblast, where air defense operations were reported. No destruction or casualties were reported.

The Air Force also reported a ballistic threat from the south, but it has now been cleared.