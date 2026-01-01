$42.390.17
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 9266 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 12250 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 14458 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 14998 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 16981 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 20100 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19647 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17409 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15733 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Odesa was attacked by enemy UAVs on the holiday night, several explosions were recorded. Air raid sirens also sounded in Kyiv region, where air defense was operating.

On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa

"It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places," wrote Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

According to local public pages, several explosions have already occurred.

Currently, the alert has been lifted in the city, but according to preliminary information, enemy UAVs remain in the south of the country.

Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown31.12.25, 08:43 • 2592 views

Air raid sirens also sounded in other regions, particularly in Kyiv Oblast, where air defense operations were reported. No destruction or casualties were reported. 

The Air Force also reported a ballistic threat from the south, but it has now been cleared. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa