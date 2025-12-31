Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown

In Odesa, six people were injured as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, including three injured children, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

6 people have already been reported injured as a result of the night enemy attack - Lysak wrote.

Details

According to Lysak, in Odesa, due to the enemy attack, electricity, water, and heat supply were cut off in part of the city at night. Damage to infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded. In two districts of the city, according to the head of the Military Administration, high-rise buildings were hit. In one of the buildings, apartments caught fire.

Among the injured are an infant, 7 months old - moderate condition; a boy, 14 years old - moderate condition; a girl, 8 years old - moderate condition, Lysak reported.

Part of the city is currently without electricity. Restoration work is underway at some critical infrastructure facilities, due to which some residents temporarily do not have water and heat supply. - Lysak reported the information at 7 o'clock.

The State Emergency Service, showing the consequences, clarified that "at night the enemy once again attacked the residential, logistical and energy infrastructure of Odesa region."

"As a result of hits, a fire broke out in apartments from the 2nd to the 6th floors in one of the residential buildings. The facade on the 5th and 6th floors was partially destroyed," the State Emergency Service reported.

The facades and glazing of several multi-story residential buildings were also damaged. Civilian cars were damaged by fire.

Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured