Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
December 30, 06:06 PM • 17716 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 46429 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 33926 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 30395 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 29005 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 20833 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19366 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24023 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 39904 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22959 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3m/s
90%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France doubts Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence due to lack of evidenceDecember 30, 09:20 PM • 4366 views
Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - BloombergDecember 30, 09:59 PM • 3952 views
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 3484 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhoto01:06 AM • 19137 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays01:42 AM • 10777 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 40897 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 44259 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 39904 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 66680 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 64896 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Melitopol
Bryansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 12819 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 46433 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 24193 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 35758 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 48983 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
TikTok
Social network
Shahed-136

Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

In Odesa, six people, including three children, were injured as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation. Part of the city lost electricity, water, and heat supply, and damage to infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded.

Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown

In Odesa, six people were injured as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, including three injured children, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

6 people have already been reported injured as a result of the night enemy attack

- Lysak wrote.

Details

According to Lysak, in Odesa, due to the enemy attack, electricity, water, and heat supply were cut off in part of the city at night. Damage to infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded. In two districts of the city, according to the head of the Military Administration, high-rise buildings were hit. In one of the buildings, apartments caught fire.

Among the injured are an infant, 7 months old - moderate condition; a boy, 14 years old - moderate condition; a girl, 8 years old - moderate condition, Lysak reported.

Part of the city is currently without electricity. Restoration work is underway at some critical infrastructure facilities, due to which some residents temporarily do not have water and heat supply.

- Lysak reported the information at 7 o'clock.

The State Emergency Service, showing the consequences, clarified that "at night the enemy once again attacked the residential, logistical and energy infrastructure of Odesa region."

"As a result of hits, a fire broke out in apartments from the 2nd to the 6th floors in one of the residential buildings. The facade on the 5th and 6th floors was partially destroyed," the State Emergency Service reported.

The facades and glazing of several multi-story residential buildings were also damaged. Civilian cars were damaged by fire.

Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured31.12.25, 03:06 • 19209 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Real estate
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Odesa