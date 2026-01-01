Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructure

As a result of the enemy attack on the night of January 1, the energy infrastructure of Odesa region was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a few minutes before the New Year, Russian terrorists again brazenly attacked the extremely important and necessary energy infrastructure for the civilian population of Odesa region with drones. A fire broke out at one of the facilities.

As a result of the attack, there are interruptions in electricity supply to critical enterprises that ensure the vital activity of the city of Odesa. All relevant services are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences - Kiper said.

Recall

Odesa was attacked by enemy UAVs on the holiday night, several explosions were recorded.

Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown