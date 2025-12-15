The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support

Former patients and relatives of those who, according to them, suffered as a result of treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex, have created the website Stop Odrex, UNN reports. So, from now on, everyone who wants to tell their story about "treatment" at "Odrex" can do so safely and anonymously. Or openly, with permission to publish the story in the media. This was reported by Khrystyna Totkailo, the daughter of a deceased Odrex patient.

The website, named Stop Odrex, contains sections with victims' stories, news about the clinic and the progress of criminal proceedings, as well as a special form for those seeking support or wanting to share their own treatment experience.

Every day I learn new stories of people who are going through the same pain as us. So that no one else is left alone with their trouble, we created a website where every victim can tell their story – anonymously or openly. This is a place where you will be heard. Go to the website, read the stories of other victims, follow the news about the clinic and the progress of criminal cases, share your stories. This is a space for us – for those who have experienced tragedy because of Odrex, for those who need support and truth. We believe that only together can we achieve justice - wrote Khrystyna Totkailo.

The website is available at the link: https://stopodrex.com/ .

The website has already published stories in which former patients and their relatives describe possible cases of medical negligence, delayed diagnosis, financial pressure, and manipulation by the Odrex clinic.

The families of the victims note that the purpose of creating the website is to make the process transparent, attract the attention of law enforcement agencies and society, support each other in the fight for justice, and help potential patients of the Odrex clinic avoid possible tragedies.

Public appeal to the Ukrainian authorities regarding the tragedies at Odrex

In addition, relatives of the deceased and former patients who, they claim, managed to survive after treatment at the Odesa clinic, recorded a video address to the Ukrainian authorities and law enforcement officers. They are asking for an impartial investigation and a legal assessment of the doctors' actions. They are asking to stop the avalanche of tragedies left behind by "treatment" at the clinic.

In the address, the video participants also shared personal details of their treatment at the Odrex clinic, which, according to them, led to death or severe complications. People who consider themselves victims emphasize that they have no relation to business conflicts or clinic raiding.

Death of Adnan Kivan

On October 25, the Prosecutor General's Office announced that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa.

According to media reports, it is about the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic in May-October 2024. The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Marina Belotserkovska, an oncologist who was fired from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the patient's death.

"The suspected doctors provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, proper response to signs of complications and necessary measures for its timely treatment were not ensured. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death," the PGO statement said.

The number of victims of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to appear one after another - people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly, today dare to tell stories about how treatment in "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help - into dangerous experiments, and medicine - into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband could have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay – she was directly offered to hand over the documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation during which he was allegedly infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the clinic's intensive care unit does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo talks about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they will save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boychuk recalls sending her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later, she picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never agree on a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confusing explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that the lives of patients in "Odrex" are valued significantly less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased talk about medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but most of all – about the absence of elementary humanity.

While the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.