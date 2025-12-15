Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing fire

In temporarily occupied Feodosia, on the night of December 14, a drone strike hit a warship. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

It is reported that a fire broke out on the ship, which was visible from the city; the consequences of the strike and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

Additionally

On Saturday, December 13, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. Loud noises were heard in Feodosia, as well as in the area of Cape Fiolent.

Recall

On the night of December 15, drones attacked 7 Russian regions: Moscow, Astrakhan, Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov, Kaluga, and Tula regions. As a result of the attack, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan, which produces a significant portion of sulfur for the manufacture of explosives, was damaged.