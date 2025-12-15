$42.190.08
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 10058 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 13173 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 15118 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 17333 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 17152 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18149 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24310 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32993 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28858 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On December 14, a drone hit a warship in occupied Feodosia, causing a fire. The consequences of the strike and the extent of the damage remain unknown.

Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing fire

In temporarily occupied Feodosia, on the night of December 14, a drone strike hit a warship. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

It is reported that a fire broke out on the ship, which was visible from the city; the consequences of the strike and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

Additionally

On Saturday, December 13, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. Loud noises were heard in Feodosia, as well as in the area of Cape Fiolent.

Recall

On the night of December 15, drones attacked 7 Russian regions: Moscow, Astrakhan, Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov, Kaluga, and Tula regions. As a result of the attack, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan, which produces a significant portion of sulfur for the manufacture of explosives, was damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Tula Oblast
Feodosia
Crimea