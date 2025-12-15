Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership

European leaders participating in the Berlin talks welcomed the "significant progress" in US President Donald Trump's peace efforts to ensure "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine." According to a statement from the German government, the parties agreed to cooperate with Trump and Zelenskyy to achieve peace while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and European security. This was reported by UNN with reference to European media.

Details

The statement emphasizes that the leaders aim to "provide reliable security guarantees" and measures to support Ukraine's economic recovery. Specific ideas include:

Multinational forces led by Europe: these forces will be involved in "assisting in the restoration of the Ukrainian armed forces, ensuring the security of the Ukrainian sky, and supporting a safer sea," operating "within Ukraine."

Security guarantees: leaders call for a "legally binding commitment" to use armed, intelligence, economic, and diplomatic means in the event of a future armed attack on Ukraine.

EU support: they strongly support Ukraine's accession to the EU and call for "investing in Ukraine's future prosperity."

The document contains a critically important caveat: "international borders must not be changed by force." Any decisions on this issue must be made by the people of Ukraine and only after "reliable security guarantees have been secured."

Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media

The statement also notes that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" and that all parties must work intensively to find a solution. The leaders called on Russia to "demonstrate a willingness to work towards achieving a lasting peace" and agreed to "continue to increase pressure" on Moscow.

Leaders gathered in Berlin to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine