$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
07:26 PM • 160 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 19003 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 22154 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 18750 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 18470 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 30558 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 20462 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21295 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21780 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22311 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 27277 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will changeDecember 15, 10:36 AM • 10836 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 35038 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhotoDecember 15, 01:18 PM • 16732 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 26368 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 30558 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 26468 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 35142 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 86374 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 103927 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 26245 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 43251 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 44233 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 48481 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 83244 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership

European leaders participating in the Berlin talks welcomed the "significant progress" in US President Donald Trump's peace efforts to ensure "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine." According to a statement from the German government, the parties agreed to cooperate with Trump and Zelenskyy to achieve peace while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and European security. This was reported by UNN with reference to European media.

Details

The statement emphasizes that the leaders aim to "provide reliable security guarantees" and measures to support Ukraine's economic recovery. Specific ideas include:

  • Multinational forces led by Europe: these forces will be involved in "assisting in the restoration of the Ukrainian armed forces, ensuring the security of the Ukrainian sky, and supporting a safer sea," operating "within Ukraine."
    • Security guarantees: leaders call for a "legally binding commitment" to use armed, intelligence, economic, and diplomatic means in the event of a future armed attack on Ukraine.
      • EU support: they strongly support Ukraine's accession to the EU and call for "investing in Ukraine's future prosperity."

        The document contains a critically important caveat: "international borders must not be changed by force." Any decisions on this issue must be made by the people of Ukraine and only after "reliable security guarantees have been secured."

        Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media15.12.25, 20:00 • 1504 views

        The statement also notes that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" and that all parties must work intensively to find a solution. The leaders called on Russia to "demonstrate a willingness to work towards achieving a lasting peace" and agreed to "continue to increase pressure" on Moscow.

        Leaders gathered in Berlin to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine15.12.25, 21:03 • 832 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        State Border of Ukraine
        Germany
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Berlin