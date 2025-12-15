$42.190.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Leaders gathered in Berlin to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Negotiations on a peace plan for Ukraine are about to begin in Berlin. Representatives from the US, Italy, France, and other countries are present at the meeting.

Leaders gathered in Berlin to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine

Leaders have started arriving in Berlin for negotiations on a peace plan for Ukraine. Photos published by the media show representatives from the US, the Italian Prime Minister, the French leader, and others, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

The publication calls the Berlin meeting on Ukraine crucial and notes that it is "about to begin."

Many details: Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump's envoys productive

The composition of the participants in today's crucial EU-Ukraine-US negotiations in Berlin, hosted by German representative Friedrich Merz, is already known:

  • Jonas Gahr Støre from Norway, Mark Rutte from NATO, Mette Frederiksen from Denmark, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Dick Schoof from the Netherlands, and Ulf Kristersson from Sweden;
    • Alexander Stubb from Finland, Donald Tusk from Poland, Emmanuel Macron from France, Friedrich Merz from Germany, Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Ukraine, US envoy Steve Witkoff, US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Giorgia Meloni from Italy.

      Keir Starmer from Great Britain is also expected.

      Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media

      Antonina Tumanova

