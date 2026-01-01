Russia officially called on the United States to stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1

The Russian Federation has sent an official diplomatic request to the US State Department regarding the cessation of the pursuit of the oil tanker Bella 1. The vessel, which US authorities consider to be stateless, is currently attempting to evade the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean. This is reported by NYT, writes UNN.

Details

The request was delivered to the State Department and the White House Homeland Security Council late on December 31, 2025. The situation around the tanker Bella 1 creates additional tension in diplomatic relations amid ongoing discussions of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Circumstances of the incident in the Caribbean Sea

The US military has been tracking the tanker for almost two weeks. The vessel began its route from Iran and was heading to Venezuela to load oil. An attempt to board was made by US forces in the Caribbean Sea based on an arrest warrant.

US authorities claim that Bella 1 does not have a valid national flag, which, according to international law, classifies it as a stateless vessel. This gives the right to forced inspection and detention of the vessel. However, the tanker's crew refused to comply with the demands and changed course towards the open ocean, claiming to be under the protection of the Russian Federation.

Impact on international negotiations

The diplomatic dispute arose at a time when the Donald Trump administration is trying to advance the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia. President Trump's recent meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago showed cautious optimism about ending the war, but the issues of security guarantees and territorial exchanges remain unresolved.

Russia's request regarding the tanker could complicate further contacts, as Bella 1 is suspected of violating international sanctions. Currently, the US military continues to monitor the vessel's movement in the Atlantic, awaiting a decision from the highest political leadership of the United States regarding further actions.

