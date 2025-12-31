$42.390.17
US suspends seizure of tanker Bella 1 due to hastily painted Russian flag on board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The US Coast Guard has suspended its pursuit of the tanker Bella 1, suspected of violating sanctions against Venezuela. The ship's crew painted a Russian flag on board, complicating the seizure operation.

US suspends seizure of tanker Bella 1 due to hastily painted Russian flag on board

The pursuit of the oil tanker Bella 1 by the US Coast Guard, which lasted almost two weeks in the Atlantic Ocean, has entered a phase of diplomatic uncertainty. The ship's crew, trying to obtain protection from Moscow, carelessly painted a Russian flag on board. This step complicated the operation to seize the vessel, which is suspected of violating the sanctions regime against Venezuela. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to senior US officials, Coast Guard and Navy units, including the elite Maritime Special Response Group, have sufficient resources for forced boarding. However, the White House has not yet given final approval for the assault.

US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel30.12.25, 06:04 • 17457 views

The situation is complicated by the fact that Bella 1 is an old, empty tanker, which makes the expediency of its capture a subject of discussion among military leadership.

Legal aspect and international norms

According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the US has the right to inspect stateless vessels or those engaged in fraud. However, the official registration of the tanker in the Russian Federation may block the possibility of forceful actions.

US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – Reuters24.12.25, 19:51 • 10164 views

The US is likely working through diplomatic channels to determine if it is truly registered in Russia. Simply painting a flag on the hull does not immediately give that vessel that nationality.

— said retired Rear Admiral Fred Kenney.

Context of the confrontation in the Caribbean

The tanker Bella 1 was sanctioned for allegedly transporting oil to organizations that Washington has designated as terrorist. Last weekend, the vessel made a sharp maneuver, refusing inspection and heading away from the coast of Venezuela.

The Trump administration is currently pursuing a policy of full blockade of sanctioned tankers to cut off revenue to the Nicolas Maduro regime. The US has significantly increased its military presence in the region, for the first time in a decade attacking not only drug trafficking but also oil vessels operating in the interests of Caracas.

US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - Bloomberg26.12.25, 01:00 • 15100 views

Stepan Haftko

