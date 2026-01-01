$42.350.03
Gold

Slovakia stated that Ukraine will never be in NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

According to Kaliňák, Ukraine will never be in NATO. In his opinion, Ukraine will also have problems joining the European Union.

Slovakia stated that Ukraine will never be in NATO

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák stated that Ukraine will never be in NATO and critically assessed the work of the "Coalition of the Willing." This was reported by Teraz, according to UNN.

Details

As Kaliňák stated, the European Union should not interfere in common defense.

The North Atlantic Alliance should command it, as two commands cannot provide defense

- said Kaliňák.

According to him, Ukraine will never be in NATO. In his opinion, Ukraine will also have problems joining the European Union.

In addition, he stated that the group of states helping Ukraine, the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," in his opinion, did nothing.

Did it send any soldiers? No, it didn't. Of course not

- Kaliňák stated.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on January 3. Representatives of more than 10 countries, NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council will take part in it, and American partners will join online.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

