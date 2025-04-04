$41.340.03
News by theme

Council of Europe concerned about the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul: a special mission to Turkey on democracy issues is planned

The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.

News of the World • April 2, 04:05 PM • 14258 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31544 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

At the summit in London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate his proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara reaffirms its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and is ready to act as a platform for negotiations.

War • March 1, 02:35 PM • 43180 views

Turkey is going to the Ukraine summit in London: who will represent the country

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.

War • March 1, 12:59 PM • 37577 views

Turkey issues statement on the 11th anniversary of the occupation of Crimea: ready to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine

Turkey has declared its readiness to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine. The country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemned the occupation of Crimea.

War • February 26, 01:44 PM • 32010 views

Turkey is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO - Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the country is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO. According to him, Ukraine seeks membership for the sake of security guarantees.

Politics • February 25, 02:56 PM • 22375 views

Lavrov goes to Turkey to discuss “peaceful settlement” of the war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Turkey for talks on the war in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They will also discuss the situation in Gaza and Syria.

News of the World • February 23, 11:26 AM • 19995 views

Turkey reopens diplomatic mission in Syria after more than 11 years

Turkey has announced the reopening of its embassy in Damascus, which has been closed since 2012. Burhan Keroglu, who was previously the ambassador to Mauritania, was appointed as the charge d'affaires.

News of the World • December 14, 12:17 AM • 17815 views

Turkey will open a checkpoint on the border with Syria, which has been closed since 2013

Turkey opens the Yayladagi checkpoint on the border with Syria for the return of migrants. The checkpoint has been closed since 2013 due to fighting, and its opening should facilitate the voluntary return of 3 million Syrians.

News of the World • December 9, 08:42 PM • 17858 views

Overthrow of the regime of Bashar al-Assad: how the world reacts

Britain, France and Turkey have commented on the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria. It is reported about the capture of Damascus by rebels and the disappearance of the plane with Assad from radar.

News of the World • December 8, 01:07 PM • 20865 views

Turkish Foreign Minister says Ukraine's integrity is a condition for peace

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the war should be resolved within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity. According to him, the fatigue of the parties could lead to a new situation in 2025.

War • November 3, 06:43 PM • 40296 views

Turkey predicts a turning point in the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced possible changes in the war due to fatigue on both sides in 2025. He emphasized the need for a fair solution within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

War • November 3, 11:32 AM • 66608 views

Turkey believes that peace talks should include all parties to the war - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated the need for peace talks involving all parties to the conflict in Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of resuming the grain initiative and turning the Black Sea into a region of peace.

War • October 21, 01:11 PM • 17264 views

Sibiga and Fidan discuss Turkish assistance in the release of prisoners of war

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey discuss assistance in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from russian captivity. Documents were signed to strengthen cooperation between the ministries.

War • October 21, 11:53 AM • 16937 views

Ukraine awaits Turkish President Erdogan's visit

Ukraine and Turkey have set up a joint working group on reconstruction. A visit by a Turkish delegation and President Erdogan is expected, and Turkish companies are actively involved in Ukraine's defense projects.

Politics • October 21, 11:05 AM • 13789 views

Kyiv to hold third food summit in November - MFA

Kyiv is planning to host the third food summit in November. Minister Sibiga discussed Black Sea security with his Turkish counterpart and emphasized Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Politics • October 21, 10:31 AM • 15822 views

Sibiga briefs Turkish Foreign Minister on Ukraine's Victory Plan

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga briefed his Turkish counterpart on the Victory Plan. They discussed the importance of avoiding competition between peace initiatives and supporting the Peace Formula.

Politics • October 21, 10:00 AM • 15924 views

Foreign Minister to visit Turkey: focus on security in the Black Sea

Andriy Sybiga will visit Turkey on October 20-22 for talks with high-ranking officials. They will discuss security issues in the Black Sea, bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's integration into NATO.

War • October 20, 12:51 PM • 65269 views

Ukraine expects to hold Peace Summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to take part in it - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey announced plans to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of the year. The format involves third parties, without direct bilateral negotiations with Russia.

Politics • October 9, 12:59 PM • 11332 views

Sibiga met with Turkish Foreign Minister: they discussed the expansion of the consular presence and safety of navigation in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They discussed strategic partnership, expansion of consular presence and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

Politics • September 25, 09:59 AM • 13525 views

Erdogan calls for talks between Russia and Ukraine at meeting with Putin

Turkish President Erdogan called on Russia to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, suggesting that Turkey prepare the basis for a ceasefire agreement and a fair peaceful settlement that would satisfy both sides.

Politics • July 3, 03:50 PM • 32563 views

War affects everyone, Europe's security architecture is under threat - President of North Macedonia

The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone.

War • June 16, 12:19 PM • 32250 views

In Kosovo, they called not only to talk, but also to act to help Ukraine

President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani called for urgent action, not just talk, to help Ukraine, as the war threatens the whole of Europe, and Kosovo is ready to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

War • June 16, 11:55 AM • 27236 views

Geographically, the war may spread beyond Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

The war started by Russia risks going beyond Ukraine's borders and may involve the use of weapons of mass destruction, Turkey's foreign minister said at the Global Peace Summit.

War • June 15, 06:07 PM • 127619 views

Turkey will be represented at the peace summit by the minister of Foreign Affairs

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Turkey at the peace summit in Switzerland after attending a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in russia.

Politics • June 10, 08:17 AM • 27222 views

Turkey wants to join the case of the South African Court of Justice against Israel

Turkey decides to join South Africa's case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

War • May 2, 12:50 AM • 105757 views

Erdogan meets with Hamas political bureau chief in Istanbul

Turkish President Erdogan meets in Istanbul with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and ceasefire initiatives.

Politics • April 20, 11:21 PM • 29666 views

Turkey restricts exports to Israel until ceasefire in Gaza

Turkey announces restrictions on exports of steel, iron, aluminum, and other products to Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

Economy • April 9, 10:21 AM • 55950 views

Turkey to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine during Zelensky's visit - media

During President Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

War • March 8, 03:30 PM • 23880 views

Russia uses China and Turkey's initiatives for peace talks to undermine aid to Ukraine - ISW

Russia is using the peace talks proposed by China and Turkey to undermine international support for Ukraine and shift the blame for the lack of negotiations to Kyiv.

War • March 4, 09:43 AM • 25663 views