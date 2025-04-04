The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.
The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.
At the summit in London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate his proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara reaffirms its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and is ready to act as a platform for negotiations.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.
Turkey has declared its readiness to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine. The country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemned the occupation of Crimea.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the country is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO. According to him, Ukraine seeks membership for the sake of security guarantees.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Turkey for talks on the war in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They will also discuss the situation in Gaza and Syria.
Turkey has announced the reopening of its embassy in Damascus, which has been closed since 2012. Burhan Keroglu, who was previously the ambassador to Mauritania, was appointed as the charge d'affaires.
Turkey opens the Yayladagi checkpoint on the border with Syria for the return of migrants. The checkpoint has been closed since 2013 due to fighting, and its opening should facilitate the voluntary return of 3 million Syrians.
Britain, France and Turkey have commented on the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria. It is reported about the capture of Damascus by rebels and the disappearance of the plane with Assad from radar.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the war should be resolved within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity. According to him, the fatigue of the parties could lead to a new situation in 2025.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced possible changes in the war due to fatigue on both sides in 2025. He emphasized the need for a fair solution within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated the need for peace talks involving all parties to the conflict in Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of resuming the grain initiative and turning the Black Sea into a region of peace.
The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey discuss assistance in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from russian captivity. Documents were signed to strengthen cooperation between the ministries.
Ukraine and Turkey have set up a joint working group on reconstruction. A visit by a Turkish delegation and President Erdogan is expected, and Turkish companies are actively involved in Ukraine's defense projects.
Kyiv is planning to host the third food summit in November. Minister Sibiga discussed Black Sea security with his Turkish counterpart and emphasized Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga briefed his Turkish counterpart on the Victory Plan. They discussed the importance of avoiding competition between peace initiatives and supporting the Peace Formula.
Andriy Sybiga will visit Turkey on October 20-22 for talks with high-ranking officials. They will discuss security issues in the Black Sea, bilateral cooperation and Ukraine's integration into NATO.
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey announced plans to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of the year. The format involves third parties, without direct bilateral negotiations with Russia.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They discussed strategic partnership, expansion of consular presence and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.
Turkish President Erdogan called on Russia to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, suggesting that Turkey prepare the basis for a ceasefire agreement and a fair peaceful settlement that would satisfy both sides.
The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone.
President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani called for urgent action, not just talk, to help Ukraine, as the war threatens the whole of Europe, and Kosovo is ready to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
The war started by Russia risks going beyond Ukraine's borders and may involve the use of weapons of mass destruction, Turkey's foreign minister said at the Global Peace Summit.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Turkey at the peace summit in Switzerland after attending a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in russia.
Turkey decides to join South Africa's case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
Turkish President Erdogan meets in Istanbul with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and ceasefire initiatives.
Turkey announces restrictions on exports of steel, iron, aluminum, and other products to Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.
During President Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.
Russia is using the peace talks proposed by China and Turkey to undermine international support for Ukraine and shift the blame for the lack of negotiations to Kyiv.