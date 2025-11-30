$42.190.00
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

US and Ukrainian delegations met in Florida to discuss the election schedule, the possibility of territorial exchange, and other outstanding issues. These negotiations are key to agreeing on the proposed peace deal.

US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ

US and Ukrainian delegations are discussing the schedule for elections in Ukraine, the possibility of territorial exchange, and other unresolved issues at negotiations in Florida. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

A high-ranking US official, who was not named, stated that the negotiations would concern the schedule of elections in Ukraine, the possibility of territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other issues that remain unresolved between the White House and Kyiv. All these issues are key to agreeing on the proposed peace agreement, the publication says.

Context

The US 28-point peace plan, unveiled last week, is based on a Russian document submitted to the Trump administration in October. This document contained Moscow's terms for ending the war, including concessions that Ukraine had previously rejected.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan.

Also, footage appeared online of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival in the US for negotiations.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US seeks to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also stated that a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would ensure peace for 50-70 years.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia called the meeting in Florida "exciting and constructive".

Yevhen Ustimenko

