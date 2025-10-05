$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a breakthrough in settling Russia's war against Ukraine could occur in a few months, and the contours of a potential agreement are becoming clearer after Putin's meeting with Trump. He noted that the main obstacle to peace is the fate of the unoccupied part of the Donetsk region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a breakthrough in the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine could occur within a few months. In his opinion, despite the current escalation on the front, the contours of a potential agreement are becoming clearer after Vladimir Putin's meeting with Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to the politician's interview with TRT Haber.  

Details

According to Fidan, a significant impetus for the negotiation process was the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States in Alaska.

Extremely important issues were raised at this meeting. The Russian side clearly and distinctly presented its conditions for a truce to Trump. Trump then discussed this with the President of Ukraine and European leaders... It was discussed which issues could be advanced further.

- the minister noted.

He added that Turkey is simultaneously continuing negotiations with all parties – Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and the EU.

Fidan views the current intensification of hostilities not as a sign of diplomatic failure, but as a classic military strategy of both sides before possible negotiations.

Both sides are indeed raising the degree of tension. Hostilities have intensified... This is a signal to the other side. That is, "if I have to fight, I have the determination, will, and capabilities for it" – such a signal is sent by both sides.

– he explained.

According to Fidan, both Ukraine and Europe, and Russia are maximizing their military efforts so as not to create an impression of weakness and to strengthen their positions in negotiations.

The minister believes that the main obstacle to peace is the fate of the part of Donetsk Oblast that Russia has not yet occupied.

Now it is already known what the problem is... The Russians want to take it away. The Ukrainians say: "This place is very important for our territorial integrity. We cannot give it up without a fight. If we give up this territory, it will open the way to losing others." The Russians say: "We will continue to fight, no matter what. After we capture this territory, we will go further. Therefore, in order not to lose other territories, give us this one."

- said Fidan.

He concluded that, based on his conversations with American and European partners, it is on this issue that "a breakthrough could occur in a few months."

Fidan added that he is "mentally going through some alternative options that could bring both sides closer," but refused to voice them.

In addition, the Turkish Foreign Minister decided to compare the situation in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, calling the latter "a more urgent problem" due to "the systematic extermination and deportation of the population."

Vita Zelenetska

