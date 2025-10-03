$41.220.08
Turkey ignores US calls and will continue to buy Russian gas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Turkey does not plan to terminate gas supply contracts with Russia, despite calls from the United States. Ankara emphasizes diversification of supplies but considers Russian gas critically important for meeting the country's needs, especially in winter.

Turkey ignores US calls and will continue to buy Russian gas

Turkey intends to continue buying gas from Russia, ignoring calls from the United States of America to stop importing Russian energy resources. Ankara emphasizes that diversification of supplies remains a priority of energy policy, but does not plan to break existing contracts. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN TÜRK.

Details

Amid negotiations, proposals to abandon Russian gas were heard in the US. However, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar emphasized that this is unacceptable.

We cannot tell our citizens: "We have run out of gas." To ensure uninterrupted supply, we need to ensure access to these resources without any discrimination. We have agreements with Russia. Winter is coming. We need to get as much gas as possible from Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Our work on Black Sea gas continues

- CNN TÜRK quotes the Minister of Energy.

Ankara emphasizes that the policy of diversifying energy supply has been pursued since the 1990s.

It is noted that in recent years, the capacity of LNG terminals has increased from 30 to 160 million cubic meters, which allowed Turkey to increase imports of liquefied gas from the USA, Canada and Mexico. At the same time, Russian gas continues to play an important role in the country's energy balance, especially in winter.

By 2026, Turkey plans to double gas production in the Black Sea, which will allow millions of households to be provided with their own fuel. According to the Ministry of Energy, gas in the US costs about $103 per thousand cubic meters, while in Europe the price exceeds $400, making American gas cheaper. At the same time, Turkey continues to use various sources to keep prices stable.

Ankara intends to maintain a balance between supplies from Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries, while increasing its own production. This approach, according to Bayraktar, will reduce dependence on a single supplier and strengthen energy security.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hosted Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House. Trump called on Erdoğan not to buy oil and gas from Russia.

Vita Zelenetska

