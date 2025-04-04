Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported the shelling of its positions by Armenian forces near the village of Dig. Armenia denied the accusations, recalling the initiative for a joint investigation of the incidents.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia has accepted Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the last two points of the agreement.
22-year-old Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal in the vault and a bronze in the floor exercises at the World Cup in gymnastics in Baku. This is already the 11th medal for the athlete at the World Cup stages.
In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.
The final report on the AZAL plane crash in Aktau will be ready by December 2025. The preliminary report found numerous rectangular-shaped damage on various parts of the aircraft and foreign objects.
Azerbaijan terminated the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office due to violations of the law and lack of registration.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating $1 million for the purchase of electrical equipment for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase and deliver Azerbaijani-made equipment.
The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.
Putin signs a decree to hold the Intervision music contest in Moscow in 2025. The event will be funded with 600 million rubles, and China, Belarus, and other countries are planning to participate.
The Hungarian prime minister announced his intention to maintain all business relations with Russia, despite the EU's opposition. Orban claims that Russian energy is vital for Hungary's economy.
The EU plans to extend sanctions against Russia, and Hungary will stop its resistance to this decision. In exchange, the EU will provide guarantees for the bloc's energy security.
Zelenskyy discussed with Aliyev the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to Europe. Ukraine is ready to quickly sign contracts to supply non-Russian gas to European countries.
The President of Ukraine met with the leaders of Belgium and France at the Economic Forum in Davos. They discussed investments, economic support, agricultural and energy development.
The President of Ukraine held talks with the leaders of Israel, Azerbaijan, and the German chancellorial candidate. They discussed issues of defense support, security and bilateral cooperation.
The Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, who committed suicide, may have been involved in the organization of match-fixing. His death could be related to a conflict with Azerbaijani bookmakers.
Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.
Azerbaijan Airlines temporarily suspends flights on the Baku-Kazan-Baku route due to regular airspace closures. Passengers can receive a full refund or rebook their tickets without penalty.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.
Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from the black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan accuses Russia of shooting down the plane with an air defense missile.
Some Chinese air carriers have begun to avoid flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. New routes to Georgia and Hungary now go through Azerbaijan and other regions of Russia.
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office has announced cooperation with Russia in the investigation of the Embraer 190 plane crash. Investigators from four countries are conducting a large-scale investigation into the causes of the crash.
Kazakhstan has decided to send the black boxes of the downed Embraer jet to Brazil for decoding. The decision was made in view of the fact that Brazil is the country of origin of the aircraft.
Russia is creating a legal framework for removing the Taliban and HTS from the list of terrorist organizations. This should facilitate political and economic rapprochement with Afghanistan and secure Russian bases in Syria.
Azerbaijan has announced changes to the rules of temporary stay for Russian citizens on its territory. The decision was made in response to Russian restrictions on 90-day stay of foreigners during the year.