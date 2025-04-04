Azerbaijan

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14749 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26547 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63656 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212056 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121639 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213553 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390524 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253633 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309707 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2346 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13104 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44231 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71840 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56966 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Azerbaijan

News by theme

Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to reach a peace agreement, but demands concessions

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 PM • 13858 views

Azerbaijan reported shelling of their positions by Armenia, Yerevan denies

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported the shelling of its positions by Armenian forces near the village of Dig. Armenia denied the accusations, recalling the initiative for a joint investigation of the incidents.

News of the World • March 16, 11:44 AM • 19003 views

Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement

Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia has accepted Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the last two points of the agreement.

News of the World • March 13, 02:21 PM • 14050 views

Ukrainian gymnast won gold and bronze at the World Cup in Baku

22-year-old Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal in the vault and a bronze in the floor exercises at the World Cup in gymnastics in Baku. This is already the 11th medal for the athlete at the World Cup stages.

Sports • March 9, 02:22 PM • 21266 views

World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics: Nazar Chepurnyi won "bronze"

Nazar Chepurnyi won a bronze medal in the floor exercise at the World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics in Baku. The Ukrainian received 13.633 points for his performance, earning his 10th medal at World Cup stages.

Sports • March 8, 03:45 PM • 19910 views

Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.

News of the World • February 20, 05:14 PM • 51000 views

Aktau plane crash: final report expected by December 2025

The final report on the AZAL plane crash in Aktau will be ready by December 2025. The preliminary report found numerous rectangular-shaped damage on various parts of the aircraft and foreign objects.

News of the World • February 19, 09:16 AM • 95747 views

Azerbaijan has stopped the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo agency on its territory

Azerbaijan terminated the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office due to violations of the law and lack of registration.

News of the World • February 6, 04:37 PM • 27158 views

Azerbaijan allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating $1 million for the purchase of electrical equipment for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase and deliver Azerbaijani-made equipment.

News of the World • February 5, 08:36 PM • 26739 views

Azerbaijani plane that crashed in December was shot down by Russian missile - media

The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.

News of the World • February 4, 07:55 PM • 27962 views

Russia plans to replace the Eurovision Song Contest with its own Intervision contest in 2025

Putin signs a decree to hold the Intervision music contest in Moscow in 2025. The event will be funded with 600 million rubles, and China, Belarus, and other countries are planning to participate.

News of the World • February 4, 04:30 PM • 24489 views

Hungary wants to maintain all business relations with Russia, but the EU is against it - Orban

The Hungarian prime minister announced his intention to maintain all business relations with Russia, despite the EU's opposition. Orban claims that Russian energy is vital for Hungary's economy.

Economy • February 3, 03:43 PM • 55740 views

EU to extend sanctions against Russia, Hungary to back down - Bloomberg

The EU plans to extend sanctions against Russia, and Hungary will stop its resistance to this decision. In exchange, the EU will provide guarantees for the bloc's energy security.

Politics • January 27, 09:30 AM • 23641 views

Orban keeps EU on its toes with threats to block extension of sanctions against Russia, but a deal is in sight - Politico

Hungary is ready to give up blocking EU sanctions against Russia in exchange for a statement on energy security. EU diplomats expect a compromise to be reached at today's meeting.

Politics • January 27, 08:24 AM • 29531 views

Zelenskyy says Azerbaijani gas can be transited to Europe through Ukraine

Zelenskyy discussed with Aliyev the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to Europe. Ukraine is ready to quickly sign contracts to supply non-Russian gas to European countries.

Economy • January 25, 03:05 PM • 105893 views

International partners are ready to invest in Ukraine: Zelenskyy meets with European leaders in Davos

The President of Ukraine met with the leaders of Belgium and France at the Economic Forum in Davos. They discussed investments, economic support, agricultural and energy development.

Politics • January 22, 02:15 PM • 38652 views

Zelenskyy continues meetings with world leaders in Davos: discusses €3 billion in additional aid with Scholz's opponent

The President of Ukraine held talks with the leaders of Israel, Azerbaijan, and the German chancellorial candidate. They discussed issues of defense support, security and bilateral cooperation.

War • January 22, 11:07 AM • 35300 views

Death of singer Sedokova's ex-husband: new details about match-fixing

The Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, who committed suicide, may have been involved in the organization of match-fixing. His death could be related to a conflict with Azerbaijani bookmakers.

Sports • January 18, 03:24 PM • 62502 views

Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan

Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Economy • January 12, 08:57 PM • 75565 views

Azerbaijan stops supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure

Serbia lost its daily supply of 1. 7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic said that the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.

Economy • January 11, 11:52 PM • 35876 views

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Kazan “indefinitely”

Azerbaijan Airlines temporarily suspends flights on the Baku-Kazan-Baku route due to regular airspace closures. Passengers can receive a full refund or rebook their tickets without penalty.

News of the World • January 8, 06:55 PM • 21868 views

President of Azerbaijan calls Armenia a “fascist state” and threatens to destroy it

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.

War • January 8, 12:44 AM • 95315 views

Brazil hands over black box data from crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane to Kazakhstan

Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from the black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan accuses Russia of shooting down the plane with an air defense missile.

News of the World • January 7, 06:45 AM • 25249 views

Azerbaijani President demands punishment for Russians responsible for crash of Azerbaijani plane

The President of Azerbaijan has accused Russia of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau.

News of the World • January 6, 01:21 PM • 22253 views

Chinese airlines avoid flights over Russia after plane crash in Kazakhstan - media

Some Chinese air carriers have begun to avoid flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. New routes to Georgia and Hungary now go through Azerbaijan and other regions of Russia.

News of the World • January 2, 09:27 PM • 26577 views

Russia promises to punish those responsible for the crash of the Azerbaijani Embraer - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office has announced cooperation with Russia in the investigation of the Embraer 190 plane crash. Investigators from four countries are conducting a large-scale investigation into the causes of the crash.

News of the World • December 30, 01:43 PM • 19824 views

“Black boxes” of the plane that crashed in Kazakhstan will be decrypted in Brazil

Kazakhstan has decided to send the black boxes of the downed Embraer jet to Brazil for decoding. The decision was made in view of the fact that Brazil is the country of origin of the aircraft.

News of the World • December 29, 08:53 PM • 26525 views

Aliyev said that Russia wanted to silence the issue of the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane

Azerbaijani President said that after the crash of the airplane Russia put forward delusional versions of the causes of the disaster.

News of the World • December 29, 04:12 PM • 22569 views

Putin signs law removing Taliban and HTS from list of terrorist organizations - ISW

Russia is creating a legal framework for removing the Taliban and HTS from the list of terrorist organizations. This should facilitate political and economic rapprochement with Afghanistan and secure Russian bases in Syria.

War • December 29, 04:07 AM • 103643 views

Azerbaijan is preparing new rules of stay for Russians in response to Russian restrictions

Azerbaijan has announced changes to the rules of temporary stay for Russian citizens on its territory. The decision was made in response to Russian restrictions on 90-day stay of foreigners during the year.

News of the World • December 28, 07:17 PM • 30196 views