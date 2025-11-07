Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that there is significant progress in the issue of ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Trump recalled that about three months ago, his administration facilitated the conclusion of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to him, this is one of eight wars that the US has managed to stop in the last eight months.

Now the United States seeks to end the war in Ukraine, and there is progress on this issue.

We are striving to end another (war), if possible - between Russia and Ukraine. So far we have not succeeded, but I think we have made significant progress. - said the American leader.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone call on October 16, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin allegedly asked him to help resolve the war in Ukraine.

It is also worth noting that British Defense Minister John Healey believes that US President Donald Trump can convince Putin to start peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

