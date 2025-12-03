Trump pardons Democratic congressman: Henry Cuellar, accused of bribery, and his wife freed from punishment

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted a "full and unconditional pardon" to Democratic Representative from Texas Henry Cuellar and his wife Imelda, who had previously been charged with bribery. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Cuellar and his wife were accused of receiving nearly $600,000 in bribes in schemes benefiting an Azerbaijani state energy company and a Mexican bank.

I want to thank President Trump for his incredible leadership and for taking the time to consider the facts. This decision clarifies the situation and allows us to move forward for South Texas – Cuellar wrote on social media.

In turn, Donald Trump accused the Joe Biden administration of "weaponizing" the justice system against Cuellar for his criticism of the previous administration's immigration policy.

This decision is part of a broader wave of pardons and commutations granted by Trump to defendants in politically sensitive cases. Earlier, Trump eliminated the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section, which investigated the most sensitive political cases, including charges against Cuellar and many other lawmakers at various levels.

