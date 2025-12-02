Trump pardons former Honduran President Hernandez, who leaves US prison

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 11630 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 29776 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 27555 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 21105 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 21904 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 53720 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 51121 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59834 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51049 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46473 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 22343 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 11887 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 11776 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 9024 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 10199 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 4412 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 11354 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 10664 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 12898 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 29855 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Timur Mindich
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Turkey
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 39949 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 42142 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 98457 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 73147 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 89153 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Bild
ChatGPT
Heating

Trump pardons former Honduran President Hernandez, who leaves US prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Former Honduran President Hernandez has been released from a US prison after a pardon from Donald Trump. Hernandez was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to import tons of cocaine into the US.

Trump pardons former Honduran President Hernandez, who leaves US prison
Photo: Reuters

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has left a US prison after a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, who positions himself as a staunch fighter against drug trafficking. Hernández was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to import tons of cocaine into the US. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The pardon, signed by Trump on Monday, drew criticism from Democrats and legal experts who believe the move undermines the US fight against transnational drug schemes and could erode trust in the country in Latin America. Trump justified the decision by claiming that the Biden administration had allegedly treated Hernández unfairly.

Hernández's wife, Ana García de Hernández, welcomed the release.

After almost four years of pain and trials, my husband has returned to freedom thanks to a presidential pardon.

– she reported. 

Hernández himself previously stated that he was a victim of political persecution and claimed that he opposed drug traffickers in Honduras, protecting the country from their influence.

The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily 05.05.25, 21:01 • 9901 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States