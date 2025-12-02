Trump pardons former Honduran President Hernandez, who leaves US prison
Kyiv • UNN
Former Honduran President Hernandez has been released from a US prison after a pardon from Donald Trump. Hernandez was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to import tons of cocaine into the US.
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has left a US prison after a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, who positions himself as a staunch fighter against drug trafficking. Hernández was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to import tons of cocaine into the US. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.
Details
The pardon, signed by Trump on Monday, drew criticism from Democrats and legal experts who believe the move undermines the US fight against transnational drug schemes and could erode trust in the country in Latin America. Trump justified the decision by claiming that the Biden administration had allegedly treated Hernández unfairly.
Hernández's wife, Ana García de Hernández, welcomed the release.
After almost four years of pain and trials, my husband has returned to freedom thanks to a presidential pardon.
Hernández himself previously stated that he was a victim of political persecution and claimed that he opposed drug traffickers in Honduras, protecting the country from their influence.
The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily 05.05.25, 21:01 • 9901 view