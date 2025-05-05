The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22268 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90553 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90553 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144272 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149820 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166626 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185275 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225494 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112382 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105729 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104175 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 49049 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144276 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149824 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225494 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102031 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66453 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69566 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76445 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34309 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51708 views
The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 and a ticket for voluntary departure from the United States. This is intended to speed up deportation and reduce law enforcement costs.

The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily

The administration of US President Donald Trump is offering undocumented migrants $1,000 and a ticket if they agree to voluntarily leave the US, in another attempt to speed up mass deportations and cut law enforcement costs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that migrants who go home on their own using the CBP Home app will receive financial assistance. Officials called it a "scholarship" and promise to pay it after confirmation that illegal migrants have returned to their home country. The agency calls the program a more effective alternative to costly arrests and deportations.

If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most economical way to leave the United States to avoid arrest.

- said Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem.

This initiative marks a change in DHS deportation policy, which began this year with a social media and television advertising campaign advising migrants to return home to avoid being deported and losing the opportunity to return.

Ukrainian Refugees in the US Face Prospect of Deportation Due to Trump's Immigration Policy 24.04.25, 15:45 • 10151 view

Under President Joe Biden, the original CBP One app was used to schedule asylum interviews. Now, during Trump's second term, it has been repurposed to encourage migrants to leave on their own.

DHS predicts that even with the new payment, the program will cut deportation costs by about 70%. The agency estimates that traditional law enforcement, including arrest, detention and removal, costs taxpayers approximately $17,000 per person.

Trump came up with a scheme that will allow illegal immigrants to return legally11.04.25, 19:11 • 12592 views

The Department of Health said the program is already being used successfully. And recently, one migrant received a flight from Chicago to Honduras. In addition, such trips under the program are booked for this week and next week.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump is canceling the temporary legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States. This move ends the "parole" program that allowed them to enter the US under Biden.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
