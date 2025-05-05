The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily

The administration of US President Donald Trump is offering undocumented migrants $1,000 and a ticket if they agree to voluntarily leave the US, in another attempt to speed up mass deportations and cut law enforcement costs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that migrants who go home on their own using the CBP Home app will receive financial assistance. Officials called it a "scholarship" and promise to pay it after confirmation that illegal migrants have returned to their home country. The agency calls the program a more effective alternative to costly arrests and deportations.

If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most economical way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. - said Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem.

This initiative marks a change in DHS deportation policy, which began this year with a social media and television advertising campaign advising migrants to return home to avoid being deported and losing the opportunity to return.

Under President Joe Biden, the original CBP One app was used to schedule asylum interviews. Now, during Trump's second term, it has been repurposed to encourage migrants to leave on their own.

DHS predicts that even with the new payment, the program will cut deportation costs by about 70%. The agency estimates that traditional law enforcement, including arrest, detention and removal, costs taxpayers approximately $17,000 per person.

The Department of Health said the program is already being used successfully. And recently, one migrant received a flight from Chicago to Honduras. In addition, such trips under the program are booked for this week and next week.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is canceling the temporary legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States. This move ends the "parole" program that allowed them to enter the US under Biden.