Ukrainian Refugees in the US Face Prospect of Deportation Due to Trump's Immigration Policy

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9742 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22364 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62380 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117759 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149451 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209405 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104926 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176276 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60804 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
3.3m/s
27%
746 mm
Popular news

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 60152 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69070 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29664 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 27944 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 10282 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 28235 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209405 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 120711 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 176276 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 129982 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29880 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69286 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 50838 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 57503 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 68007 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

Ukrainian Refugees in the US Face Prospect of Deportation Due to Trump's Immigration Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3894 views

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United States under Biden's program now fear deportation due to Trump's potential immigration policies, raising concerns among refugees.

Ukrainian Refugees in the US Face Prospect of Deportation Due to Trump's Immigration Policy

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United States from the Russian war thanks to President Joe Biden's humanitarian program are now afraid of the prospect of expulsion due to Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Almost a quarter of a million Ukrainian refugees live in the United States under the Biden-era program known as "Uniting for Ukraine" (U4U). Many have managed to apply for political asylum, temporary protected status and other forms of immigration assistance.

However, immediately after taking office, President Donald Trump ordered a review of all humanitarian programs and suspended them for 90 days. (The "Humanitarian Parole" program gives a person permission to stay in the United States without special status, but it can be canceled at any time)

Given the 90-day "pause," U4U participants were preparing for an update to the program from the Trump administration this spring. And already on April 3, Ukrainians began receiving emails from the Department of Homeland Security.

Notice of termination of "Humanitarian Parole". It's time for you to leave the United States

- this is how the email begins.

The next day, the government sent a second email to some recipients stating that the previous message was sent in error. But the shaky sense of security that the US's moderate hospitality had previously provided has already been undermined.

The Department of Homeland Security does not specify how many people received the email and does not explain how the error occurred. It is possible that this mailing was the result of questionable attempts by the administration to automate deportations.

European countries may send Ukrainian refugees home after the end of the war07.04.25, 13:16 • 13119 views

As U4U is in limbo, Ukrainian communities across the United States are gripped by a sense of helplessness. Now, families of Ukrainian refugees are preparing backup plans for survival abroad in case they are "asked" to leave the United States.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a "self-deportation" program for immigrants. The White House offers people scholarships and tickets to leave the United States. The government promises the opportunity to return if immigrants "behave well". 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsOur people abroad
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Ukraine
Brent
$66.65
Bitcoin
$92,778.30
S&P 500
$5,381.25
Tesla
$250.60
Газ TTF
$33.60
Золото
$3,346.74
Ethereum
$1,757.85