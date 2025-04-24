Ukrainian Refugees in the US Face Prospect of Deportation Due to Trump's Immigration Policy

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United States from the Russian war thanks to President Joe Biden's humanitarian program are now afraid of the prospect of expulsion due to Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Almost a quarter of a million Ukrainian refugees live in the United States under the Biden-era program known as "Uniting for Ukraine" (U4U). Many have managed to apply for political asylum, temporary protected status and other forms of immigration assistance.

However, immediately after taking office, President Donald Trump ordered a review of all humanitarian programs and suspended them for 90 days. (The "Humanitarian Parole" program gives a person permission to stay in the United States without special status, but it can be canceled at any time)

Given the 90-day "pause," U4U participants were preparing for an update to the program from the Trump administration this spring. And already on April 3, Ukrainians began receiving emails from the Department of Homeland Security.

Notice of termination of "Humanitarian Parole". It's time for you to leave the United States - this is how the email begins.

The next day, the government sent a second email to some recipients stating that the previous message was sent in error. But the shaky sense of security that the US's moderate hospitality had previously provided has already been undermined.

The Department of Homeland Security does not specify how many people received the email and does not explain how the error occurred. It is possible that this mailing was the result of questionable attempts by the administration to automate deportations.

As U4U is in limbo, Ukrainian communities across the United States are gripped by a sense of helplessness. Now, families of Ukrainian refugees are preparing backup plans for survival abroad in case they are "asked" to leave the United States.

US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a "self-deportation" program for immigrants. The White House offers people scholarships and tickets to leave the United States. The government promises the opportunity to return if immigrants "behave well".