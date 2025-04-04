$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15576 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28360 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64637 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213600 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122495 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391757 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310635 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131693 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213600 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391757 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254257 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310635 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3008 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14085 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45261 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57171 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

IRIS-T

Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • April 1, 08:06 PM • 8966 views

Installations, rockets and ammunition: Germany has updated the list of aid it has provided to Ukraine

The German government has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T, ammunition and MRAP armored vehicles.

War • March 17, 12:14 PM • 161351 views

Zelenskyi announced the next "Ramstein" in Brussels and new security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.

War • March 16, 08:19 PM • 18326 views

Germany gives Ukraine a new weapons package: what it includes

Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, artillery and ammunition. The total amount of military support since the beginning of the war has reached 28 billion euros.

War • February 17, 05:30 PM • 28856 views

“Ramstein” under the British chairmanship: new aid packages for Ukraine announced

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.

War • February 14, 12:29 AM • 55949 views

Kamikaze drones with AI: Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

Germany has announced the delivery of 6,000 modern AI-powered HX-2 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. The drones have a flight range of 100 km, can independently find targets and counter enemy electronic warfare.

Politics • February 13, 09:19 AM • 37158 views

Germany to give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T

At the Ramstein meeting, Germany announced the transfer of about 100 guided missiles to Ukraine for the IRIS-T system. Support for Ukraine was confirmed by more than 50 participating countries.

War • February 12, 10:06 PM • 33439 views

Ukraine will soon receive 60 more missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov meets with his German counterpart Pistorius in Kyiv. Ukraine will receive 60 new missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system and discussed the supply of artillery shells.

War • January 14, 07:05 PM • 27295 views

New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support

The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.

War • January 10, 08:42 AM • 30890 views

Zelenskyy discusses need to strengthen air defense with Lithuanian PM

President of Ukraine meets with Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Palutskas on military cooperation. Lithuania annually allocates 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs.

War • December 20, 07:47 PM • 37057 views

Germany hands over sixth IRIS-T system to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the delivery of the sixth IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine. Gepard SPAAG continues to be supplied along with ammunition, the production of which has been resumed.

War • December 20, 09:46 AM • 23684 views

Ukraine calls for urgent transfer of 20 air defense systems after new massive attack by Russia

Foreign Minister Sibig called for the urgent transfer of NASAMS, HAWK or IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. Russia has struck at energy infrastructure, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

War • December 13, 09:11 AM • 21695 views

German aid to Ukraine in 2025 is guaranteed: Finance Minister Jörg Kukis

The German Finance Minister reaffirmed guarantees of support for Ukraine in 2025, despite the lack of a permanent budget. The draft envisages a reduction in aid to €4 billion from €8 billion in 2024.

Economy • December 10, 03:37 AM • 125210 views

NATO countries identify a number of air defense systems that can be transferred to Ukraine in a short time-foreign ministry

Following the talks, NATO headquarters identified air defense systems for rapid transfer to Ukraine. Ukraine urgently needs 20 systems such as Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T to protect critical infrastructure.

War • December 6, 04:08 PM • 20863 views

Sweden and Denmark ordered infantry fighting vehicles for 25 billion: Ukraine will receive 40 units

Sweden and Denmark have signed a contract for the purchase of 205 Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles worth 25 billion kronor. Ukraine will receive 40 modern infantry fighting vehicles, deliveries will begin in 2026.

War • December 6, 01:36 PM • 54367 views

The Netherlands to provide EUR 22 million to Ukraine for air defense and cyber resilience projects

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands announced the allocation of 22 million euros for Ukraine. The funds will be used to develop air defense systems and strengthen cyber resilience.

War • December 4, 11:42 PM • 19192 views

We expect air defense systems from several partners in December-Zelensky

Zelensky announced expectations of new air defense systems from partners in December and January. Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T system, as well as Patriot and Gepard launchers.

War • December 3, 06:14 PM • 22186 views

Ukraine is asking NATO to urgently provide 20 air defense systems to protect itself this winter

During a visit to NATO headquarters, Minister Sybiga called for the provision of 20 additional air defense systems to protect against blackouts. At the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, he also reminded about the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum.

War • December 3, 12:35 PM • 19274 views

Germany provides emergency winter assistance to Ukraine

Olaf Scholz announced the provision of emergency winter assistance to Ukraine to repair damage and restore heat supply. Germany will also transfer the IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard systems in December.

War • December 2, 03:43 PM • 44614 views

Scholz confirmed that Germany will provide Ukraine with IRIS-T in December

Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T System and Patriot and Gepard launchers to Ukraine in December. In 2025, it is planned to supply air defense systems, howitzers, drones and six Sea King helicopters.

War • December 2, 03:03 PM • 18772 views

Zelensky showed Scholz the latest drones made in cooperation with Germany

During Scholz's visit to Kiev, the leaders visited a drone manufacturing facility. Germany has announced a new package of military assistance worth 650 million euros, including air defense systems and armored vehicles.

War • December 2, 01:43 PM • 37566 views

Zelensky and Scholz discuss new steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense

The president of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the German Chancellor regarding air defense systems and further support. The leaders discussed increasing pressure on Russia and the details of Scholz's conversation with rutin.

War • November 29, 11:12 AM • 19373 views

New Ramstein may take place in December: what about Biden's participation

The head of the German planning staff said that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense might be held in December. The option of a meeting at the level of state leaders with the participation of the US President is being considered.

War • November 26, 07:04 AM • 21524 views

Germany announces new deliveries of IRIS-T: when will Ukraine receive air defense systems

Germany will provide Ukraine with two additional IRIS-T air defense systems by the end of 2024. The first IRIS-T SLM and SLS systems will be delivered to Ukraine by Christmas.

News of the World • November 25, 10:15 PM • 14878 views

Sixth IRIS-T air defense system from Germany to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the transfer of the sixth IRIS-T air defense system by the end of the year. During the conversation with Zelenskyy, they discussed further defense cooperation and support for the Ramstein format.

War • November 13, 06:28 PM • 28982 views

Norway allocates almost 120 million euros for the Patriot air defense system for Romania instead of the one transferred to Ukraine

Norway will provide €118 million to purchase the Patriot system for Ukraine through Romania. The project is being implemented jointly with the United States and Germany, and Norway has previously allocated NOK 4 billion to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

War • October 29, 01:37 PM • 17159 views

Germany hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine: what's in the package

The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.

War • October 17, 07:20 PM • 20739 views

Scholz: Germany, with support of partners, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth EUR 1.4 billion by the end of the year

Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a €1. 4 billion military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.

War • October 11, 01:03 PM • 14263 views

Galushchenko: the main solution to protect the energy sector is air defense

The Energy Minister said that passive defense is ineffective against Russian ballistic missile weapons. Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure.

War • October 9, 03:49 PM • 38019 views

Germany supplies Ukraine with two Iris-T air defense systems in a week - Bundeswehr General

The Bundeswehr General announced the delivery of two Iris-T SLM and SLS air defense systems to Ukraine last week. Germany plans to deliver two more air defense systems, combat vehicles and artillery ammunition by the end of the year.

War • October 9, 11:14 AM • 35471 views