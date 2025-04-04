President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
The German government has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T, ammunition and MRAP armored vehicles.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.
Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, artillery and ammunition. The total amount of military support since the beginning of the war has reached 28 billion euros.
At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.
Germany has announced the delivery of 6,000 modern AI-powered HX-2 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. The drones have a flight range of 100 km, can independently find targets and counter enemy electronic warfare.
At the Ramstein meeting, Germany announced the transfer of about 100 guided missiles to Ukraine for the IRIS-T system. Support for Ukraine was confirmed by more than 50 participating countries.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov meets with his German counterpart Pistorius in Kyiv. Ukraine will receive 60 new missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system and discussed the supply of artillery shells.
The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.
President of Ukraine meets with Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Palutskas on military cooperation. Lithuania annually allocates 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the delivery of the sixth IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine. Gepard SPAAG continues to be supplied along with ammunition, the production of which has been resumed.
Foreign Minister Sibig called for the urgent transfer of NASAMS, HAWK or IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. Russia has struck at energy infrastructure, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
The German Finance Minister reaffirmed guarantees of support for Ukraine in 2025, despite the lack of a permanent budget. The draft envisages a reduction in aid to €4 billion from €8 billion in 2024.
Following the talks, NATO headquarters identified air defense systems for rapid transfer to Ukraine. Ukraine urgently needs 20 systems such as Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T to protect critical infrastructure.
Sweden and Denmark have signed a contract for the purchase of 205 Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles worth 25 billion kronor. Ukraine will receive 40 modern infantry fighting vehicles, deliveries will begin in 2026.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands announced the allocation of 22 million euros for Ukraine. The funds will be used to develop air defense systems and strengthen cyber resilience.
Zelensky announced expectations of new air defense systems from partners in December and January. Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T system, as well as Patriot and Gepard launchers.
During a visit to NATO headquarters, Minister Sybiga called for the provision of 20 additional air defense systems to protect against blackouts. At the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, he also reminded about the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum.
Olaf Scholz announced the provision of emergency winter assistance to Ukraine to repair damage and restore heat supply. Germany will also transfer the IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard systems in December.
Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T System and Patriot and Gepard launchers to Ukraine in December. In 2025, it is planned to supply air defense systems, howitzers, drones and six Sea King helicopters.
During Scholz's visit to Kiev, the leaders visited a drone manufacturing facility. Germany has announced a new package of military assistance worth 650 million euros, including air defense systems and armored vehicles.
The president of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the German Chancellor regarding air defense systems and further support. The leaders discussed increasing pressure on Russia and the details of Scholz's conversation with rutin.
The head of the German planning staff said that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense might be held in December. The option of a meeting at the level of state leaders with the participation of the US President is being considered.
Germany will provide Ukraine with two additional IRIS-T air defense systems by the end of 2024. The first IRIS-T SLM and SLS systems will be delivered to Ukraine by Christmas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the transfer of the sixth IRIS-T air defense system by the end of the year. During the conversation with Zelenskyy, they discussed further defense cooperation and support for the Ramstein format.
Norway will provide €118 million to purchase the Patriot system for Ukraine through Romania. The project is being implemented jointly with the United States and Germany, and Norway has previously allocated NOK 4 billion to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.
Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a €1. 4 billion military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.
The Energy Minister said that passive defense is ineffective against Russian ballistic missile weapons. Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure.
The Bundeswehr General announced the delivery of two Iris-T SLM and SLS air defense systems to Ukraine last week. Germany plans to deliver two more air defense systems, combat vehicles and artillery ammunition by the end of the year.