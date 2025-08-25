$41.280.07
Discussed strengthening air defense, drone financing, and the PURL program: Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil. The parties discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the PURL program.

Discussed strengthening air defense, drone financing, and the PURL program: Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil during his first visit to Ukraine. They discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Glad to welcome German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on his first visit to Kyiv. We discussed strengthening our air defense, financing Ukrainian drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program for purchasing American weapons for our country. Work is underway to purchase two additional Patriot systems, as well as to supply additional German-made IRIS-T air defense systems.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, they also discussed diplomatic efforts for peace, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and security guarantees.

Relevant diplomatic work is ongoing, particularly at the level of national security advisors. We expect Germany to be among the leaders in developing and implementing security guarantees.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's war against Ukraine is a battle of good and evil. He emphasized that this war is not just an aggression of one state against another, but a war of worldviews.

