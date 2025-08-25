Discussed strengthening air defense, drone financing, and the PURL program: Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil during his first visit to Ukraine. They discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Glad to welcome German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on his first visit to Kyiv. We discussed strengthening our air defense, financing Ukrainian drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program for purchasing American weapons for our country. Work is underway to purchase two additional Patriot systems, as well as to supply additional German-made IRIS-T air defense systems.