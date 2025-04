Humeniuk on the use of Russian KAB-1500 in the south: no such cases have been recorded

Russian troops did not use KAB-1500 aircraft bombs in the area of responsibility of the Southern Operational and Tactical Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but used KAB-500 bombs on populated areas in Kherson region and 250-kilogram guided bombs in the Zaporizhzhya direction, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the Southern Operational and Tactical Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.