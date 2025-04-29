Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 29, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, precipitation is not expected in most of Ukraine, only in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the afternoon in some places a small short-term rain is possible.

Wind southwest, west, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° above zero, frosts on the soil surface 0-5°, in the eastern regions also in the air 0-3°; temperature in the daytime 16-21° above zero, in the east and southeast of the country 12-17° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday it will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The air temperature will be 18-20° above zero.

