Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

April 28, 07:13 PM

"This will be a critical week": The State Department revealed details of Rubio's conversation with Lavrov

April 28, 08:11 PM

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

11:32 PM

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

11:58 PM
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 39878 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 32971 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 29944 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 76833 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

On Tuesday, April 29, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, with no precipitation in most of the territory. The temperature during the day will be 16-21° warm, in the east and southeast 12-17°.

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 29, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, precipitation is not expected in most of Ukraine, only in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the afternoon in some places a small short-term rain is possible.

Wind southwest, west, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° above zero, frosts on the soil surface 0-5°, in the eastern regions also in the air 0-3°; temperature in the daytime 16-21° above zero, in the east and southeast of the country 12-17°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday it will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The air temperature will be 18-20° above zero.

Day of the founding of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Immunology Day: what else is celebrated on April 29

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
