Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Day of the founding of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Immunology Day: what else is celebrated on April 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

April 29 is the day of the founding of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Immunology Day, World Wish Day and International Dance Day. Christians also celebrate Radonitsa.

Day of the founding of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Immunology Day: what else is celebrated on April 29

Today, April 29, marks the International Day for the Founding of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the International Day of Immunology. In addition, Christians honor the memory of the nine martyrs in Cyzicus and Saint Memnon, writes UNN.

International Day for the Founding of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

This day is celebrated annually on April 29 in memory of the founding of the Organisation in 1997. The main goal of this organisation is to ensure global security, establish control over the production, storage and use of chemical weapons. The Organisation also seeks to reduce its availability throughout the world.

Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare

On this day, the international community commemorates all those who have suffered from chemical weapons.

International Day of Immunology

This is an annual event that is celebrated on April 29 each year. It is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of immunology and its role in protecting public health. This day was first celebrated in 2005 by the International Union of Immunological Societies to promote public understanding of immunology and its role in combating infectious diseases, cancer and others.

World Wish Day

This day is celebrated in the third decade of the month and is a traditional annual event. This holiday is organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organisation that fulfils the wishes of children struggling with serious illnesses.

International Dance Day

This is a special holiday that is celebrated around the world. On this day, the French ballet artist Jean-Georges Nover was born. He is called the founder of ballet art. Dance Day was officially introduced in 1982 by a special UNESCO commission.

Radonitsa

This Christian holiday is celebrated on Tuesday of the second week after Easter. This day is also called Grobki. This is a period during which the dead ancestors are commemorated in Ukraine.

The Holy Nine Martyrs of Cyzicus and St. Memnon the Venerable

Day of remembrance of the nine early Christian holy martyrs in Cyzicus. These were Christian soldiers who suffered for their faith in Jesus Christ in the 3rd century in the city of Cyzicus (modern Turkey), refusing to worship idols of pagan gods. After brutal torture, they were executed.

Saint Memnon is a Christian saint who lived in the 5th century and became famous for his ascetic life in the desert and numerous miracles.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
UNESCO
Turkey
Ukraine
