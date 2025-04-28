Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work: what else is celebrated on April 28

$41.690.00
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 3736 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 13587 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 45021 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 89190 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 84067 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 62971 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 125075 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 65879 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51694 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51210 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

April 27, 06:14 PM • 19715 views

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

April 27, 08:06 PM • 10760 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 8752 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 4726 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 5386 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 125075 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 103521 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 132410 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 182727 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 341274 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 89190 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 39524 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 75181 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 66191 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 69902 views
Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work: what else is celebrated on April 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

April 28 is Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work. They also commemorate the martyrs Maximus, Dada, Quintilian and honor Anastasia, Andrew, Victor.

Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work: what else is celebrated on April 28

Today, April 28, is World Day for Safety and Health at Work and Emergency Medical Services Day, reports UNN.

Emergency Medical Services Day

Today, Ukraine celebrates Emergency Medical Services Day.

In 1881, the history of emergency medical care began in Ukraine. Then, in Kyiv, in the city administration on Khreshchatyk, a "Circle of Kyiv doctors for the purpose of night duty" was created. There, for more than 20 years, they provided free assistance in case of accidents and injuries. In 1890, ambulance services began to be provided in Lviv, and in 1903 in Odesa.

The first ambulance station appeared in Kyiv on June 30, 1902. There were equipped reception room, surgery, dressing room, sterilization room and pharmacy.

When the Second World War began, ambulance stations did not work for some time, but in 1943 they resumed their work and even a "hospital on wheels" appeared - a car with a laboratory and modern equipment.

Today, in the conditions of a full-scale war launched by Russia, the burden on medics has increased, they risk their lives at the front and in cities after Russian shelling, saving the lives of Ukrainians.

In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone22.04.25, 22:12 • 4057 views

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Yes, the history of World Day for Safety and Health at Work dates back to the Day of Remembrance for Workers Killed at Work, first celebrated by Canadian and American workers in 1989. In 1996, the International Labor Organization supported the initiative of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions to recognize April 28 as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. It has been officially celebrated since 2003 to emphasize the prevention of accidents and diseases at work.

In Ukraine, according to the Presidential Decree, the Day of Occupational Safety is celebrated since 2006 in order to draw the attention of society and state authorities to occupational safety and prevention of accidents at work and occupational diseases.

April 28 also marks the International Day of Remembrance for Workers Killed and Injured, which the trade union movement has been organizing around the world since 1996.

The UN stated that new and emerging occupational risks may be caused by technical innovations or social or organizational changes, such as:

  • new technologies and production processes, such as nanotechnology, biotechnology;
    • new working conditions, such as higher workloads, intensification of labor due to layoffs, poor conditions associated with migration in search of work, work in the informal sector of the economy;
      • new forms of employment, such as self-employment, outsourcing.

        The Ministry of Education has announced which specialties the state needs most today, and which ones have oversaturated the labor market22.04.25, 14:46 • 18140 views

        Religious holidays

        Today in the Orthodox calendar is the day of memory of the holy martyrs Maxim, Dada, Quintilian.

        Name day

        April 28, name days are celebrated by the owners of such names: Anastasia, Andriy, Aristarkh, Vasylina, Viktor, Zosima, Kondrat, Lukyan, Savva, Trofym.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyHealth
        Kherson Oblast
        Ukraine
        Lviv
        Odesa
        Kyiv
