Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work: what else is celebrated on April 28

Today, April 28, is World Day for Safety and Health at Work and Emergency Medical Services Day, reports UNN.

Emergency Medical Services Day

Today, Ukraine celebrates Emergency Medical Services Day.

In 1881, the history of emergency medical care began in Ukraine. Then, in Kyiv, in the city administration on Khreshchatyk, a "Circle of Kyiv doctors for the purpose of night duty" was created. There, for more than 20 years, they provided free assistance in case of accidents and injuries. In 1890, ambulance services began to be provided in Lviv, and in 1903 in Odesa.

The first ambulance station appeared in Kyiv on June 30, 1902. There were equipped reception room, surgery, dressing room, sterilization room and pharmacy.

When the Second World War began, ambulance stations did not work for some time, but in 1943 they resumed their work and even a "hospital on wheels" appeared - a car with a laboratory and modern equipment.

Today, in the conditions of a full-scale war launched by Russia, the burden on medics has increased, they risk their lives at the front and in cities after Russian shelling, saving the lives of Ukrainians.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Yes, the history of World Day for Safety and Health at Work dates back to the Day of Remembrance for Workers Killed at Work, first celebrated by Canadian and American workers in 1989. In 1996, the International Labor Organization supported the initiative of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions to recognize April 28 as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. It has been officially celebrated since 2003 to emphasize the prevention of accidents and diseases at work.

In Ukraine, according to the Presidential Decree, the Day of Occupational Safety is celebrated since 2006 in order to draw the attention of society and state authorities to occupational safety and prevention of accidents at work and occupational diseases.

April 28 also marks the International Day of Remembrance for Workers Killed and Injured, which the trade union movement has been organizing around the world since 1996.

The UN stated that new and emerging occupational risks may be caused by technical innovations or social or organizational changes, such as:

new technologies and production processes, such as nanotechnology, biotechnology;

new working conditions, such as higher workloads, intensification of labor due to layoffs, poor conditions associated with migration in search of work, work in the informal sector of the economy;

new forms of employment, such as self-employment, outsourcing.

Religious holidays

Today in the Orthodox calendar is the day of memory of the holy martyrs Maxim, Dada, Quintilian.

Name day

April 28, name days are celebrated by the owners of such names: Anastasia, Andriy, Aristarkh, Vasylina, Viktor, Zosima, Kondrat, Lukyan, Savva, Trofym.