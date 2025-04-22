In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 12356 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 20786 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58476 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 73693 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 95305 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 153120 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 118738 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226040 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118631 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85164 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
39%
751 mm
Popular news

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 25111 views

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37718 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37849 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58476 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61133 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 153122 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123815 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Ivan Fedorov

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 11661 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 11820 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44603 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36600 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82311 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

A Russian drone dropped explosives on an ambulance in Komyshany, when medics were returning from a call. The crew was not injured, but the car was damaged.

In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone

The occupiers attacked an ambulance in Kherson region. This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

In the village of Komyshany, Kherson region, enemy troops once again struck civilians. However, this time an ambulance was under fire.

The incident occurred during the return of medics from a call: a Russian drone dropped an explosive device directly on the official car. As a result of the attack, the vehicle was damaged, but the crew members, fortunately, were not injured.

Let us remind you

Terrorist troops attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones. According to reports, four men were injured.

Also, during the day, the occupiers shelled more than 30 settlements in the region, there is one dead and wounded.

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA22.04.25, 14:19 • 15872 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
Brent
$67.29
Bitcoin
$91,483.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,393.45
Ethereum
$1,697.68