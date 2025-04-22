In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone

The occupiers attacked an ambulance in Kherson region. This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

In the village of Komyshany, Kherson region, enemy troops once again struck civilians. However, this time an ambulance was under fire.

The incident occurred during the return of medics from a call: a Russian drone dropped an explosive device directly on the official car. As a result of the attack, the vehicle was damaged, but the crew members, fortunately, were not injured.

Let us remind you

Terrorist troops attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones. According to reports, four men were injured.

Also, during the day, the occupiers shelled more than 30 settlements in the region, there is one dead and wounded.

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA