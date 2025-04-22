In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

Russian troops attacked a funeral procession on the territory of a hospital in Kherson with a drone, injuring six people - 4 employees of the funeral service and 2 employees of the medical institution, the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian terrorists attacked a funeral procession on the territory of a hospital in the center of Kherson with a drone around noon - reported in the CMA.

As indicated, the building of the medical institution and service vehicles were damaged.

According to updated information, as a result of an enemy drone attack on the territory of one of the hospitals in the city center, 6 people were injured: 4 - employees of the funeral service, 2 - employees of the medical institution. All victims have mostly mine-explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds. The age of the victims is from 19 to 64 years - indicated in the CMA.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration confirmed that "two employees of a medical facility were injured in Kherson due to a Russian drone attack." "Men, 63 and 55 years old, sustained explosive injuries and contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to the chest in the first victim. They were provided with medical assistance. Further treatment is outpatient," the OVA noted.

Earlier it was reported about 4 victims due to the Russian attack in Kherson.

