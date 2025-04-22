In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 18658 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 44973 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 80961 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78843 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192420 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96150 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 79430 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66940 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41528 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32516 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.8m/s
22%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 56309 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51988 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 29146 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38876 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40124 views
Publications

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2576 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 80961 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 92921 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192420 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79780 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14755 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14314 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40140 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38070 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 40996 views
Actual

Telegram

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Cybertruck

Shahed-136

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11695 views

A Russian drone attacked a funeral procession in Kherson, wounding six people. Among the victims are employees of the funeral service and a medical institution, aged 19 to 64.

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

Russian troops attacked a funeral procession on the territory of a hospital in Kherson with a drone, injuring six people - 4 employees of the funeral service and 2 employees of the medical institution, the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian terrorists attacked a funeral procession on the territory of a hospital in the center of Kherson with a drone around noon

- reported in the CMA.

As indicated, the building of the medical institution and service vehicles were damaged.

According to updated information, as a result of an enemy drone attack on the territory of one of the hospitals in the city center, 6 people were injured: 4 - employees of the funeral service, 2 - employees of the medical institution. All victims have mostly mine-explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds. The age of the victims is from 19 to 64 years

- indicated in the CMA.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration confirmed that "two employees of a medical facility were injured in Kherson due to a Russian drone attack." "Men, 63 and 55 years old, sustained explosive injuries and contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to the chest in the first victim. They were provided with medical assistance. Further treatment is outpatient," the OVA noted.

Earlier it was reported about 4 victims due to the Russian attack in Kherson.

In Kherson, Russians attacked a hospital with drones: reports of 4 injured22.04.25, 13:18 • 4080 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$88,523.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.38
Золото
$3,468.50
Ethereum
$1,633.47