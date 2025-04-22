In Kherson, Russians attacked a hospital with drones: reports of 4 injured

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10161 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22325 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48110 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61299 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162539 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 86938 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73814 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66125 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40947 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32219 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48110 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76472 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162539 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65103 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70877 views
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 4878 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5542 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18016 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32819 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35865 views
In Kherson, Russians attacked a hospital with drones: reports of 4 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2112 views

Russian forces attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones, injuring four men. Also, over the past day, the occupiers shelled more than 30 settlements in the region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In Kherson, Russians attacked a hospital with drones: reports of 4 injured

Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones today, wounding four men, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Russian army attacked one of the hospitals in Kherson with drones. As a result of the UAV strikes, the premises of the medical facility, civilian cars and the transport of doctors were damaged. Four men, born in 1984, 1960, 2006 and 1981, were injured

- Prokudin said.

According to him, two victims were released for outpatient treatment after receiving medical assistance, and two more were hospitalized.

Addition

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region, including Kherson. The enemy also launched a missile strike on the Beryslav district. Russian military forces hit critical infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged the gas pipeline and an outbuilding. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person died and 7 more were injured over the past day.

As Prokudin pointed out, 62 settlements on the right bank of Kherson region remain without electricity due to constant Russian shelling. "A few days ago, critical infrastructure was damaged, which fed about 7,200 subscribers in nine settlements. The facility is located in the war zone, so the security situation does not allow for prompt repairs," he said.

At the same time, on the weekend, energy workers restored power supply in one of the districts of Kherson, which had been without electricity for a long time. They really did a great job there, Prokudin said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav
Ukraine
Kherson
