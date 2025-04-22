In Kherson, Russians attacked a hospital with drones: reports of 4 injured

Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones today, wounding four men, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Russian army attacked one of the hospitals in Kherson with drones. As a result of the UAV strikes, the premises of the medical facility, civilian cars and the transport of doctors were damaged. Four men, born in 1984, 1960, 2006 and 1981, were injured - Prokudin said.

According to him, two victims were released for outpatient treatment after receiving medical assistance, and two more were hospitalized.

Addition

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region, including Kherson. The enemy also launched a missile strike on the Beryslav district. Russian military forces hit critical infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged the gas pipeline and an outbuilding. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person died and 7 more were injured over the past day.

As Prokudin pointed out, 62 settlements on the right bank of Kherson region remain without electricity due to constant Russian shelling. "A few days ago, critical infrastructure was damaged, which fed about 7,200 subscribers in nine settlements. The facility is located in the war zone, so the security situation does not allow for prompt repairs," he said.

At the same time, on the weekend, energy workers restored power supply in one of the districts of Kherson, which had been without electricity for a long time. They really did a great job there, Prokudin said.