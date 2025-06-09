$41.470.00
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

Trichologist Anastasia Mukhachova told how to protect hair from the sun in summer. The expert gave advice on care and selection of products.

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

The summer season can leave behind not only warm memories and tan, but also dull, split ends. UNN spoke with a trichologist-rehabilitologist with 12 years of experience Anastasia Mukhachova to find out how to properly care for your hair in the heat and what to pay attention to in order to return from vacation with shiny strands.

Why it is important to protect your hair in the summer

According to the expert, the effect of the sun on hair is the same as on everything else - destructive - hair loses its structural elements.

"As a result, hair becomes brittle, easily tangled, and dyed hair loses its artificial pigment. Imagine, even street furniture has 7 levels of sun protection! And how much does your hair have?" - the trichologist notes.

Main risk factors for hair

The main risk is direct exposure to the sun on the scalp and hair. UV rays destroy keratin, the protein that forms the structure of the hair. Hair becomes brittle, dry, loses its shine and pigment.

Another factor is color fading. The sun destroys the pigment melanin, which gives hair its natural color. Especially vulnerable are light brown, light and red hair. Dyed hair fades even faster, loses brightness and saturation of tone.

Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight dries out the hair and scalp. Hair becomes dry, stiff, loses its natural shine. This can also cause flaking of the scalp or itching.

Another consequence of the harmful effects of the sun can be a violation of the sebaceous glands. When the sun dries out the skin, in response, the glands begin to produce more sebum, which can lead to oily roots and dry ends.

In addition, UV rays trigger oxidative processes that destroy hair follicle cells. This can lead to slower hair growth or hair loss.

How to avoid damage during vacation

In order not to have to restore curls after vacation, the specialist recommends several simple but effective steps.

"In summer, you will have to do a moisturizing or nourishing mask more often. Be sure to use leave-in care plus fluid/oil/thermal protection, add SPF and regularly update SPF during the day," Mukhachova advises.

It is especially important not to neglect a hat during active sun exposure. According to the expert, it protects not only hair, but also the face, ears, décolleté and shoulders.

Tips for maintaining shine and healthy hair

If you have been swimming in the sea or pool, do not forget about the following basic procedure. "Immediately rinse your hair under running water and renew, at least, SPF, and preferably, all your care that you use after washing. On the same evening, you need to wash your hair and make a moisturizing mask. Then you will return from vacation with well-groomed hair, as if you took it to a spa," the trichologist reassures.

What she strongly advises not to do is to spread your hair under the sun's rays to achieve burnout, because it destroys it.

Home care and professional procedures

Home care includes regular moisturizing: masks with oils - coconut, argan, etc.

In summer, prefer light sulfate-free shampoos and moisturizing conditioners. Once a week, it is worth doing a deep restoration: a nourishing mask or a warm wrap will help restore elasticity and shine to the hair. It will not be superfluous to avoid frequent use of a hair dryer and curling iron, so as not to worsen the situation.

In beauty salons in the summer, lamination, botox for hair or keratin reconstruction procedures are recommended - they create a protective film that helps to preserve moisture and shine. And most importantly, do not forget about regular trimming of split ends, because hair health begins with simple, but systematic care.

How to choose the right protective equipment

The master will help you choose the right SPF product.

Usually, masters have several preparations to choose from with SPF for hair. Why several, because you have different types of hair and, accordingly, the comfort of using a leave-in product for each type is different (so that it protects and does not make the hair greasy or, conversely, is not able to cope with porous hair, for example

- explains the trichologist.

And if you plan to choose a product yourself, the specialist advises to carefully study the composition of the products.

"Look for Benzophenone-4, Ethylhexyl Dimethyl Paba, for example, in the compositions," Mukhachova advises.

Tips for maintaining shine and healthy hair

The main thing is not to postpone care for later.

It is always easier to protect and improve the condition here and now than after the hair has broken off

- emphasizes the trichologist.

As a prevention of damaged hair, you should follow simple rules:

1. Moisturizing. Apply deeply moisturizing masks with natural ingredients - aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, honey or panthenol - once or twice a week. For daily care, use leave-in conditioners or sprays that protect and moisturize throughout the day.

2. Less heat. Reduce the use of hair dryers, curling irons and irons to a minimum. Hair is already exposed to temperature stress from the sun, so additional heating weakens it. If you still need styling, be sure to apply thermal protection.

3. Protection from the sun. Choose products with UV protection marks - they create an invisible barrier against ultraviolet radiation.

4. Be careful with dyeing. If you plan to change your hair color, do it a few weeks before active sun exposure. After dyeing, be sure to use special shampoos for color.

5. Diet. Drink enough water, eat more seasonal fruits and vegetables, foods with zinc, iron, biotin, omega-3 (fish, nuts, avocado) - all this nourishes hair follicles.

6. Proper combing. Do not comb wet hair - in this state it is most vulnerable. First blot it with a towel and then gently comb it with a brush with sparse teeth or a wooden comb.

7. Updating the tips. To make your hair look alive and well-groomed, do not forget to trim the ends every 6–8 weeks. Especially in summer, when dryness and split ends occur faster.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthLife hackPublications
