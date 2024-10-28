5 important tips for skin care in the fall: what experts advise
The experts spoke about the need to moisturize, nourish and protect the skin in the fall.
In the fall, the skin needs special care, as it can become dry and damaged after the summer heat. In order to restore it, it is important to focus on nutrition, moisturizing and protection. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Experts say that even in the fall, ultraviolet radiation can have a negative impact on the skin, causing dryness and pigmentation. Sudden changes in temperature, which are typical for this season, can also exacerbate problems. To prevent negative effects, it is necessary to use products with an SPF filter, even if the sun does not look aggressive.
After summer, it is advisable to switch to thicker creams that will help retain moisture and restore the natural barrier. Don't forget about night creams that promote skin regeneration during sleep. In addition, serums with vitamins and hyaluronic acid can significantly improve its condition.
During the cold season, the skin renewal process slows down, which leads to dullness and unevenness. Regular use of peels will help to trigger regeneration and reduce pigmentation. For gentle cleansing, choose enzyme peels that do not cause irritation.
Tips for skin care in the fall
1. Update your cleansing products: ditch the alcohol toners in favor of mild cleansers that don't dry out your skin.
2. Use peels: Depending on your skin type, use enzyme peels once a week or more often to avoid the buildup of dead skin cells.
3. Moisturize the skin: in addition to creams, use hyaluronic acid masks for deep moisturizing.
4. Choose nourishing creams: add them to your daily routine to keep your skin healthy.
5. Protect your capillaries: use special anti-redness products to help protect your skin during cold weather.
By following these tips, you can prepare your skin for the winter season and keep it healthy and beautiful.
