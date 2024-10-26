Beauty industry and personal care market: whether women are protected from toxic exposure

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

They are sending fake "circles" in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Beauty industry and personal care market: whether women are protected from toxic exposure

A UN expert has found a link between toxic substances in cosmetics and hygiene products and women's diseases. Most manufacturers hide the full composition of products and ignore health risks.

Beauty industry and personal care market: whether women are protected from toxic exposure

Many diseases of the female genital system can be associated with the toxicity of consumer products, including cosmetics and hygiene products, which are regularly used by women. This is stated in his report by UN independent expert Marcos Orellana, reports UNN.

The expert emphasizes in his new report that health systems are not designed to help people protect their physical and mental health from the negative effects of toxic substances.

The report focuses primarily on the gender aspects of the impact of toxic materials on human health. And it is noted that the conclusions are not comforting: women suffer to a much greater extent than men.

Orellana, who serves as Special Rapporteur on the human rights implications of the management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes, argues that the production of toxic products for women, such as “scented” pads, may be partly due to sexist stereotypes and gender bias. Yet medicine is primarily male-oriented, and women's illnesses caused by toxic products are not given sufficient attention.

Medicine is male-centered

As the expert emphasizes, medical standards are mainly designed for men. So, in 2020, only one percent of medical research and innovation concerned purely female diseases (except cancer). At the same time, the needs of women in the field of treatment of hormonal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the reproductive system and mental disorders differ from the needs of men.

It is noted that health workers are less inclined to believe women and often ignore their complaints. This includes women suffering from diseases caused or aggravated by toxic substances.

Toxic substances and female gynecologic diseases

One chronic gynecological disease that affects millions of women worldwide and is characterized by a complex set of symptoms including pelvic pain, heavy bleeding and infertility is endometriosis. Its incidence is rapidly increasing, and some studies suggest that it may be related to exposure to toxic substances, including dioxins.

Patients with endometriosis are not only forced to endure acute pain, but also face distrust from doctors and often wait a long time for a diagnosis.

It is reported that one of the main causes of infertility among women is polycystic ovary syndrome, which is often attributed to the effects of toxic chemicals on the endocrine system. And the effects of such exposure can be felt for generations. Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects 8 to 13% of women in their reproductive years, and in 70% of cases they are unaware of it.

Another rapidly spreading female disease is uterine fibroid. Research suggests a possible link to phthalates in consumer products, including food packaging.

Toxic substances, menstruation and female genitalia

Women's health, especially reproductive health, can be negatively affected by prejudices related to menstruation, female genitalia and, in general, feminine nature.

Menstruation is often tabooed as a topic. At the same time, female genitals are especially vulnerable to toxic substances, since the skin of the female genital organs has a special absorbency.

It is reported that many manufacturers of such products exploit prejudices about unpleasant vaginal odors during menstruation and under this pretext add harmful chemical flavors to the pads. As another solution to this far-fetched problem, women are also often offered douching, as a result of which the body is exposed to harmful chemicals that make up some douches, including phthalates.

A recent study found lead and arsenic, which are known carcinogens, in women's pads. Another study estimated that an average of 9.4 billion plastic nanoparticles are released from one pad.

The report also notes that some of the new menstrual products, such as special briefs designed for repeated use, may contain PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

However, the toxicity of menstrual hygiene products is largely invisible, and most Governments have not taken any measures to ensure that consumers can easily obtain information about the composition of the products they use.

Scientists find link between depression and fever22.10.2024, 03:49 • 15707 views

Toxic substances, beauty and advertising

A woman's social status often depends on how attractive, professional and youthful she looks. Therefore, women use various cosmetic products more often than men.

The problem is exacerbated by the lack of proper labeling of cosmetics, including accurate information on their composition, in many cases. For example, an audit of 362 products for triclosan, parabens and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals conducted by organizations in eight Asian countries found that many of them were not fully or accurately labelled, and some contained high levels of hazardous chemicals.

Some hair straightening products still contain formaldehyde, a carcinogenic substance. A large-scale study of such products, used mainly by women of African descent, found an increased risk of uterine cancer associated with them.

A recent study in Trinidad and Tobago tested 19 over-the-counter skin lightening creams and found mercury in 16 of them, with six exceeding the limits set by the parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury and three reaching critical levels. Mercury ingestion can cause dermatologic problems, nervous disorders and kidney problems.

At the same time, the Special Rapporteur notes, manufacturing companies selectively fund studies that favor them or manipulate data to downplay the risks associated with their products, thereby misleading the public and authorities and discouraging the promotion of safer alternatives.

Recommendations of the Special Rapporteur

Orellana proposes a number of recommendations to the states. In his opinion, they should, in particular, adjust the “norms” of toxicity of consumer goods and the concentration of harmful substances in them, ban the use of certain toxic materials, and better inform the population, including about measures to reduce exposure to toxic substances and their harm, taking into account the gender factor.

Countries can also develop requirements for proper labeling of goods, regulate advertising activities, take measures to familiarize health workers with the negative effects of toxic substances on the human body, fund research on the effects of toxic substances on the health of women and men, and actively consult with women.

The Ministry of Health has revealed the secret of healthy eating: how many vegetables you need to eat every day26.10.2024, 06:53 • 19124 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealthPublications
United Nations
