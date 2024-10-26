The Ministry of Health has revealed the secret of healthy eating: how many vegetables you need to eat every day
Kyiv • UNN
The WHO recommends consuming at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily, which is 5 servings. Regular consumption of vegetables reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Vegetables play a key role in a healthy diet, providing the body with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The World Health Organization recommends consuming at least 400 grams or five servings of fruits and vegetables daily.
A serving of vegetables for an adult is roughly the size of the palm of your hand, which means that portion sizes vary depending on age and physical characteristics. Regular consumption of vegetables supports the immune system, improves physical condition and mental well-being.
Studies show that eating vegetables can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, and certain types of cancer, as well as have a positive effect on brain function, reduce stress, and improve mood.
Experts recommend several simple ways to add more vegetables to your diet. For example, you can replace some of the meat or cheese in your meals with vegetables, which will not only reduce calories but also enrich the flavor. Dinner can be made lighter by replacing rice or pasta with broccoli, zucchini, or peppers.
In addition, the plate should contain mainly vegetables and whole grain products. Replacing some of the meat or bread with baked or boiled vegetables will help preserve their beneficial properties. Healthy snacks such as carrots, celery, or bell peppers with hummus can also be a good alternative to chips and sweets.
By following these simple guidelines, you can consume three servings of vegetables daily, improving your nutrition and overall health.