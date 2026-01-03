Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a large-scale reboot of the government and the security bloc, including the rotation of heads of the security, defense, and law enforcement agencies. He stated this during a conversation with Ukrainian media, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications of the Ministry of Culture.

Details

At the same time, as Zelenskyy noted, the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is not foreseen.

A major reboot of the state system has begun in Ukraine. The first changes have already begun in the Cabinet of Ministers, followed by ministries, the Ministry of Defense, and the entire security and law enforcement system. I respect everyone. I will make the rotations that I have decided to make - said the head of state.

The President also touched upon the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, they will consist of three elements:

guarantees from the Coalition of the Willing;

Ukraine's future membership in the EU;

bilateral security agreements with the United States.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the events in Venezuela. According to him, "the US knows what it is doing."

Additionally

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with national security advisers of the member states of the Coalition of the Willing. The main attention was paid to security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for real peace.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. He thanked Shmyhal for his work in the Ministry of Defense and emphasized the importance of systematicity for Ukrainian energy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov could take over the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, he stated that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will be appointed First Deputy Head of the new Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov.