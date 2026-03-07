19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"

Russia launched 29 missiles, including two "Zircons," and 480 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 19 missiles and 453 drones neutralized; information regarding one enemy missile is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 7 (from 18:00 on March 6), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, ground- and sea-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 509 aerial attack assets:

2 hypersonic "Zircon" missiles (launch area – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh regions, Russia);

14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (launch area – Black Sea waters);

480 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 290 of them – "Shaheds."

"The main directions of the attack were Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr region, Khmelnytskyi region, and Chernivtsi region," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 472 targets – 19 missiles and 453 drones of various types: 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; 11 "Kalibr" cruise missiles; 453 enemy UAVs of various types. Hits were recorded from 9 missiles and 26 attack UAVs at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at five locations. Information regarding one enemy missile is being clarified. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, as a result of another Russian terrorist attack, there are dead and injured in the city of Kharkiv. We express our condolences to the families and friends..." - noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's massive attack with 29 missiles and 480 drones