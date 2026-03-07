Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's massive attack with 29 missiles and 480 drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Ukraine with 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, stating that Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, and the railway in Zhytomyr region, UNN reports.

Details

"Since night, the debris of a residential building in Kharkiv has been cleared after a Russian ballistic missile strike. An entrance was destroyed, and the upper floors of a neighboring building were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, seven people are known to have died. More than ten people were injured, including children. People may still be under the rubble," Zelenskyy said on social media.

7 dead already due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv, including two children

According to him, all necessary services are working on site to rescue people.

Russia used 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, most of which were "Shaheds," against Ukraine. They targeted energy facilities in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, and the railway in Zhytomyr region. - Zelenskyy reported.

He indicated that damage was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. "Wherever necessary, relevant services are working," the President noted.

"These brutal attacks against life must be answered by partners. I thank everyone who will not remain silent. Russia has not abandoned attempts to destroy Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, and therefore, support must continue. The PURL program must continue to work no less actively. We count on active cooperation with the EU to guarantee more protection for our people. I am grateful to everyone who helps strengthen our defense," Zelenskyy emphasized.