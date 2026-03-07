Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fire

The Israel Defense Forces officially announced the start of another phase of a military operation aimed at destroying key infrastructure facilities in the Iranian capital. According to reports from the scene, a series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran, and a large-scale fire was recorded at Mehrabad Airport. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Israeli command emphasizes that the targets are strategic nodes that ensure the activities of the ruling regime, which led to the full mobilization of Iran's air defense forces within the city.

The Israel Defense Forces have launched a large-scale wave of strikes on the infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran – the official statement of the Israeli military says.

The strikes were carried out on facilities that the IDF identified as part of the terrorist infrastructure that threatens regional security. Witnesses report a large-scale fire in the area of Mehrabad Airport, which is an important logistical hub for the Iranian military.

