Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fire

11:10 PM • 6558 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 31770 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 40602 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 34542 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 57884 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 26674 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24503 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23089 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20855 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20895 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 12608 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 8706 views
One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attentionMarch 6, 07:12 PM • 8318 views
NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by HungaryPhoto07:45 PM • 6932 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead11:51 PM • 8026 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 26447 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 33420 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 57878 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 35859 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 43963 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 8784 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 12647 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 31130 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 27628 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 29302 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2042 views

The Israel Defense Forces have launched a new phase of their military operation, striking key infrastructure facilities in Tehran. A large-scale fire has been reported at Mehrabad Airport, leading to the full mobilization of Iran's air defense forces.

Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fire

The Israel Defense Forces officially announced the start of another phase of a military operation aimed at destroying key infrastructure facilities in the Iranian capital. According to reports from the scene, a series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran, and a large-scale fire was recorded at Mehrabad Airport. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Israeli command emphasizes that the targets are strategic nodes that ensure the activities of the ruling regime, which led to the full mobilization of Iran's air defense forces within the city.

The Israel Defense Forces have launched a large-scale wave of strikes on the infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran

– the official statement of the Israeli military says.

The strikes were carried out on facilities that the IDF identified as part of the terrorist infrastructure that threatens regional security. Witnesses report a large-scale fire in the area of Mehrabad Airport, which is an important logistical hub for the Iranian military.

Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media06.03.26, 21:54 • 4638 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Mobilization
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran