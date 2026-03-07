Israel launched a new large-scale wave of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital's airport is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
The Israel Defense Forces have launched a new phase of their military operation, striking key infrastructure facilities in Tehran. A large-scale fire has been reported at Mehrabad Airport, leading to the full mobilization of Iran's air defense forces.
The Israel Defense Forces officially announced the start of another phase of a military operation aimed at destroying key infrastructure facilities in the Iranian capital. According to reports from the scene, a series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran, and a large-scale fire was recorded at Mehrabad Airport. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The Israeli command emphasizes that the targets are strategic nodes that ensure the activities of the ruling regime, which led to the full mobilization of Iran's air defense forces within the city.
The Israel Defense Forces have launched a large-scale wave of strikes on the infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran
The strikes were carried out on facilities that the IDF identified as part of the terrorist infrastructure that threatens regional security. Witnesses report a large-scale fire in the area of Mehrabad Airport, which is an important logistical hub for the Iranian military.
