EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 27689 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 26519 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 46638 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 22621 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 21935 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21085 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19798 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20146 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17490 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Israel Defense Forces struck an Iranian command center in Beirut and other targets. The IDF statement emphasizes minimizing civilian casualties.

Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media

The Israel Defense Forces stated that today they struck an Iranian "command center" in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut, as well as other targets, amid the war between Iran, Israel, and the US, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they struck the "Air Force command center" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as other command centers used by the navy, financial unit, and operational council of Hezbollah.

"Before the strike, steps were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the IDF statement said, adding that more than 500 strikes on various targets have been carried out since the beginning of the war.

Israel showed the destruction of Ali Khamenei's bunker in Tehran06.03.26, 17:32 • 4424 views

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, during a visit to northern Israel, stated that the IDF "will not give up disarming Hezbollah" among its military objectives.

At least 217 people have been killed and 798 injured in ongoing airstrikes, Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Health.

In addition to the dead and injured, Israel's massive evacuation order, requiring residents south of the Litani River in Lebanon to move north, has resulted in more than 109,000 people being in shelters for displaced persons, according to the Lebanese government.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
