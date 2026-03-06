Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media

The Israel Defense Forces stated that today they struck an Iranian "command center" in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut, as well as other targets, amid the war between Iran, Israel, and the US, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they struck the "Air Force command center" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as other command centers used by the navy, financial unit, and operational council of Hezbollah.

"Before the strike, steps were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the IDF statement said, adding that more than 500 strikes on various targets have been carried out since the beginning of the war.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, during a visit to northern Israel, stated that the IDF "will not give up disarming Hezbollah" among its military objectives.

At least 217 people have been killed and 798 injured in ongoing airstrikes, Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Health.

In addition to the dead and injured, Israel's massive evacuation order, requiring residents south of the Litani River in Lebanon to move north, has resulted in more than 109,000 people being in shelters for displaced persons, according to the Lebanese government.