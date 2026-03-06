One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attention

Seven employees of Oschadbank's collection service, who were returned to Ukraine, are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has an exacerbated chronic illness due to the experience. This is stated in Oschadbank's statement, as reported by UNN.

Seven employees of Oschadbank's collection service, who were illegally detained on March 5 by Hungarian law enforcement agencies while performing a regular official trip, crossed the Ukrainian border and returned to Ukraine. Currently, all seven men are safe and receiving the necessary support from Oschadbank. They are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has an exacerbated chronic illness due to the experience. He was provided with the necessary medical assistance at the Ukrainian border. - the statement says.

As reported by the bank, Oschad continues to interact with Ukrainian state bodies and international partners to clarify all circumstances of the illegal detention of Oschadbank employees and the return of collection vehicles and valuables transported in them.

The total value of the valuables in the two vehicles was 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of bank gold. Oschadbank will consistently defend its interests in all international instances. - summarized the bank.

As reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine managed to secure the release of seven citizens who were held in Budapest. They are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border.

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two collection vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with collection vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.