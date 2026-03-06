One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attention

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 19907 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 25102 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 25143 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 44428 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 21771 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 21431 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 20681 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19590 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19990 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17321 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.9m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 23571 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 38876 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 29906 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 25449 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 18044 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 18115 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 25532 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 44428 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 29980 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 38947 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhoto06:52 PM • 586 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 4166 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 28669 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 25356 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 27105 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat

One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Seven employees of Oschadbank's collection service, detained in Hungary on March 5, have returned to Ukraine. They are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has experienced an exacerbation of a chronic illness. The bank continues to defend its interests regarding the return of 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of gold.

One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attention

Seven employees of Oschadbank's collection service, who were returned to Ukraine, are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has an exacerbated chronic illness due to the experience. This is stated in Oschadbank's statement, as reported by UNN.

Seven employees of Oschadbank's collection service, who were illegally detained on March 5 by Hungarian law enforcement agencies while performing a regular official trip, crossed the Ukrainian border and returned to Ukraine. Currently, all seven men are safe and receiving the necessary support from Oschadbank. They are in a difficult emotional state, and one of them has an exacerbated chronic illness due to the experience. He was provided with the necessary medical assistance at the Ukrainian border.

- the statement says.

Let's add

As reported by the bank, Oschad continues to interact with Ukrainian state bodies and international partners to clarify all circumstances of the illegal detention of Oschadbank employees and the return of collection vehicles and valuables transported in them.

The total value of the valuables in the two vehicles was 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of bank gold. Oschadbank will consistently defend its interests in all international instances.

- summarized the bank.

Earlier

As reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine managed to secure the release of seven citizens who were held in Budapest. They are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two collection vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with collection vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
The Diplomat
Gold
State Border of Ukraine
Oschadbank
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine