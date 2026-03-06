$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 32669 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 29257 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 50746 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 24318 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 22897 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21913 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20216 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20448 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17839 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roof

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

An enemy drone crash was recorded in Poltava district. The roof of a private household was damaged, no casualties.

Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roof

 In Poltava region, the fall of an enemy drone was recorded, and the roof of a private household was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Vitaliy Dyakivnych, reports UNN.

In Poltava district, the fall of an enemy drone was recorded. The roof of a private household was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties 

- reported the head of the OVA.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast