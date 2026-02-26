In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power

Poltava region was attacked by Russia at night, there were hits on industrial enterprises, technological equipment and production facilities were damaged, up to 20,000 consumers are without electricity, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Tonight, the enemy attacked Poltava region. As a result of falling debris and direct hits, industrial facilities in Poltava district were damaged. - Dyakivnych reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, "hits on industrial enterprises and private households in the city and region were recorded." "Technological equipment and production facilities were damaged," the State Emergency Service reported.

In Lubny district, as the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated, a private household and a power line were damaged as a result of falling debris.

"Without electricity - 18,209 household and 1,781 legal consumers. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply," Dyakivnych said.

"Fortunately, in both cases, there were no casualties," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fires have been extinguished.

Russia attacks gas storage facilities and production sites in two regions for the second day, launched up to 60 drones - Naftogaz