In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 13400 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 24481 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 22352 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 20842 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 18613 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 16040 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31272 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18923 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18116 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 37577 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
75%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 10578 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 10868 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with ZelenskyyFebruary 25, 11:26 PM • 9738 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The TelegraphFebruary 26, 12:27 AM • 11160 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 8718 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31271 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 37573 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 57871 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 67230 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 85559 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Poland
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24972 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28806 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 32448 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34688 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42689 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

During the night, Poltava region was attacked by the Russian Federation, industrial enterprises and private households were damaged. Almost 20,000 consumers were left without electricity, there were no casualties.

In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power

Poltava region was attacked by Russia at night, there were hits on industrial enterprises, technological equipment and production facilities were damaged, up to 20,000 consumers are without electricity, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Tonight, the enemy attacked Poltava region. As a result of falling debris and direct hits, industrial facilities in Poltava district were damaged.

- Dyakivnych reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, "hits on industrial enterprises and private households in the city and region were recorded." "Technological equipment and production facilities were damaged," the State Emergency Service reported.

In Lubny district, as the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated, a private household and a power line were damaged as a result of falling debris.

"Without electricity - 18,209 household and 1,781 legal consumers. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply," Dyakivnych said.

"Fortunately, in both cases, there were no casualties," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fires have been extinguished.

Russia attacks gas storage facilities and production sites in two regions for the second day, launched up to 60 drones - Naftogaz25.02.26, 13:49 • 3714 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine